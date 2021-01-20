Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global reciprocating engine market value is anticipated to cross USD 48 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Global industry is set to grow on account of accelerating utilization of cogeneration technologies and increasing renewable capacity addition. Stringent government policies toward limiting GHG emissions coupled with surging frequency of weather-related disasters will favour the industry dynamics. Moreover, rising demand for reliable and continuous power supply along with accelerating industrial sector from will boost the product adoption.

> 7.5 MW reciprocating engine industry is projected to grow owing to rapid development of industries, cogeneration plants and commercial establishments. Surging power failures, aging grid infrastructure, and escalating natural calamities will amplify the business landscape. Paradigms shift towards renewables & cleaner energy sources along with concerns on fossil fuel consumption will support the business landscape.

Ongoing government aided rural electrification programs primarily across the developing nations will augment the diesel fired reciprocating engine demand. Surging replacement of conventional power generating systems with renewable power plants will escalate the business growth. The product is integrated with significant advantages including low installation cost, fast start up and high reliability & performance.

Some prime findings of the reciprocating engine market report include:

The market is growing rapidly on account of flourishing commercial sector along with shifting focus toward combined cycle generation.

Increasing investments across construction activities and infrastructural development is set to drive the business development.

Key players operational across the reciprocating engine industry are Wärtsilä, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, Caterpillar and Cummins.

Growing investments toward generation capacity expansion have positively swayed the industry dynamics

The worldwide economy receives the severe hit hard by COVID- 19 pandemic, even after restarting the operations, many countries are facing challenges of resuming their manufacturing capacity and companies are facing the consequence of shortages in their delivery networks. However, rising electricity demand and flourishing commercial & healthcare sector is set to drive the product deployment.

Shifting customer inclination toward sustainable electricity generation plants coupled with rising consumer awareness toward reliable & efficient power backup solutions will strengthen the reciprocating engine market across power applications. Favorable resiliency initiatives & policies and CHP inclined environmental regulations are some prominent measures which will facilitate the product adoption.

Middle East & Africa reciprocating engine market is set to witness over 4% CAGR through 2027. Rising electricity demand accompanied by elevating economic development & growing urbanization will accelerate the business outlook. Ongoing measures to electrify remote areas in line with growing susceptibility of grid infrastructure to external damage will positively influence the business landscape. Moreover, substantial investments across the oil & gas, mining, and construction industries will further strengthen the demand for high-quality reliable power supply.

