Covina CA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bed head panel market for US$ 2.0 billion in 2019 is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%.
The report " Global Bed Head Panel Market, By Specialty (ICU, Surgical), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions
The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as neurovascular diseases, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, urological disorders, and other chronic conditions has significantly increased the hospital admission rate. Bed head panels are one of the essential requirements in hospitals and clinics, as it integrates all essential services (electrical sockets, medical gas outlets) in one complete unit. At present, a large percentage of the population is at risk of developing chronic diseases as a result of elevated blood pressure, obesity, and smoking. According to the who, chronic disease is responsible for 60% of all deaths worldwide. All cardiovascular diseases together cause around 17.9 million deaths every year globally. Similarly, as per the same source, cancer is the leading cause of mortality globally and almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Thus, growing hospitalization with an increase in chronic disorders is expected to upsurge the installations of bead head panels, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market.
Increase in Hospitalization Rate
Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have observed increased rates of hospital admissions in recent years due to the high prevalence rate of fatal injuries, and chronic medical ailments. For instance, as per the CDC, chronic disease is the leading cause of death and disability. Six in ten adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, whereas, four in ten adults are living with two or more. Furthermore, according to the Canadian Institute of Health (CIH), over 17,655 people were hospitalized due to sport-associated injuries from 2016 to 2017.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bed Head Panel Market”, By Specialty (ICU, Surgical), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global bed head panel products market includes includes Precision UK Ltd.; Hill-Rom Services, Inc.; Novair Medical; Amcaremed Medical; Amico Group of Companies; DrAger; BIOLUME; BeaconMedaes; Silbermann; INMED. Moreover, companies are focused on adopting extensive growth strategies such as increasing product differentiation and broadening product portfolio, entering into strategic alliances, expanding marketing and distribution channels in an attempt to increase the outreach of their product and gain a competitive edge.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
