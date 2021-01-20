MANHATTAN, NY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brigit Stryder has been a victim of sexual abuse and has been a therapist for over two decades. She has devoted her craft and experiences to finding new tools to help her clients and herself to continue to recover from this type of violation and trauma. Her own personal work has led her to use ritual to honor and ‘see’ the inner child fully for the first time, and her professional training has helped her create scripts using emotional freedom technique, to open the much needed dialogue from the now formed adult self to give a voice to the ‘silent/buried/unconscious inner child self.

“I See You: A Journey out of Abuse by Creating a Conversation with Your Inner Child” (published by Balboa Press) shares the raw account of how Stryder struggled for years with her untold story of sexual abuse and her journey out of the cycle of feeling like a victim. She provides honest and vulnerable details of her childhood story that many can identify with. She narrates how the journey back into herself gave her the tools to step off the trauma treadmill and bring her girl home. In this self-improvement book, Stryder tells how she harnesses the power of emotional freedom technique (EFT) tapping and ritual as tools to support others’ individual process.

“This is a refreshing new way of approaching a delicate topic with compassion and professional guidance. There are so many of us that have unshared/buried or scary secrets of abuse that need to be spoken out loud. My book is written so that the reader feels safe, perhaps for the first time, to begin to be guided out of the agony of shame and secrecy and to living a more empowered life,” Stryder says. “If in the past no one would listen…. I am listening.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Stryder answers, “Recovery, loving themselves more by hearing and attending to their own wounded inner child's memories and experiences, where the adults of our past did not and perhaps still don’t and feel the hope re-emerge that was also buried with the secrets of abuse, in all its forms.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/771674-i-see-you

“I See You: A Journey out of Abuse by Creating a Conversation with Your Inner Child”

By Brigit Stryder

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781982257583

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781982257569

E-Book | 244 pages | ISBN 781982257576

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brigit Stryder has been a practicing psychotherapist for 25 years. During this time, she has helped many clients suffering from childhood sexual abuse. Stryder has worked in a drug rehabilitation clinic using her emotional freedom technique skills to help people suffering from addiction to recovery. She also conducts women circles and dream groups empowering her clients to explore and develop their own relationship to the unconscious mind.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com