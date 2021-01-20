WHEATON, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While researching for his family’s history, James D. Lodesky noticed interesting stories from the 1890s to the 1920s in Waukegan Gazette, Waukegan Daily Sun, or Waukegan News Sun newspapers as well as articles from the Lake County independent newspaper, Libertyville. These stories stirred his curiosity which led him to write “The Forgotten History of Lake County, Illinois” (published by Xlibris).

Chapter 1 of this book tells the story of Robert Dady and his daughter, Nellie Dady Conrad. Robert started out in life with nothing and never learned to read or write but became the county’s first great landowner. His daughter, Nellie Dady Conrad, was probably one of Waukegan’s greatest builders, constructing an opera house, roller rink, apartment buildings, and subdivisions.

Chapters 2 to 4 concern violence by mobs, riots, and individuals in the county. Police response to violence, and court-ordered punishments are included. Chapter 5 informs about the various ethnic groups living in the Waukegan/North Chicago area. Chapters 6 and 7 highlight some of the county’s most successful men and women. Chapters 8 and 9 take a look at Lake County women acting badly. The case for female toxicity can be made here. Chapter 10 contains miscellaneous stories about Lake County women.

“Some readers might be shocked by the amount of violence taking place in the county during this time. Our ancestors had different priorities from the current state of affairs. Moderate levels of violence were tolerated and penalties are light. People (judges included) agreed that some people actually deserved a punch in the nose. Major violent acts were more harshly punished,” Lodesky points out.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Lodesky answers, “I hope you will enjoy the book and learn something about the county’s history. Lake County’s history is second to none in the state.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/619861-the-forgotten-history-of-lake-county-illinois

“The Forgotten History of Lake County, Illinois”

By James D. Lodesky

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781664137035

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781664137042

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781664137028

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James D. Lodesky was born in Waukegan. He grew up in Gurnee, Illinois, but currently lives in Lisle, Illinois. He is the author of the books “Polish Pioneers in Illinois 1818–1850” and “The Revised Early History of Warren Township High School and Its Sports Teams.” He also has a website about animal stories published in newspapers from the 1700s, 1800s and early 1900s titled uncledicksanimaltales.com. If readers would like to buy any of these books, just google jimlodesk@gmail.com.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Marketing Services XlibrisUS 844-714-8691 marketingservices@xlibris.com