Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people want to get ahead in life. The real question is what they are willing to do to get to the place they dream of. One of the best ways of getting ahead is to stop doing things that hold you back and start looking at people who have already gotten ahead in life.





They weren't born as winners. They got there the old-fashioned way. They worked hard, deferred pleasures, observed expenses, and plowed their profits back into growing the company into something bigger and better than it was before. Along the way, they also learned many hard lessons specific to their industry and life circumstances. This is not to say that the things they learned aren't universal but merely acquired as part of a particular operational loop. Nor are they done learning.





One of those who are well along on the journey is Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection Services CEO. Veritas provides customized vehicle protection policies that enable its clients to insure themselves against various forms and levels of loss in the event of a vehicle breakdown, such as, for example, a transmission failure.





Like Elijah himself, Veritas has grown and morphed over time as it searches for the most desirable niche of the overall service contract industry. Mr. Norton was kind enough to share his experience with a well-known entrepreneurial publication. Out of that experience, several salient points emerged.





One of Elijah's most important beliefs was the need to be the very best at what you do. Innovation gives you an edge over slower-moving competitors. Still, it needs to be backed up with a fanatical insistence upon the basic building blocks inherent in any business: offering a superior product at an unbeatable price and coupling that with a company-wide emphasis upon customer service and proactive outreach. It is not just about making the sale but about staying in contact with the customer and ensuring that all of their needs are continually being met.





Mr. Norton also understands that there is no such thing as an overnight sensation. Building a business takes dedication, hard work, and time. As he mentioned, he said that someone once told him that it took five years to create a truly successful enterprise. Yet, he did not take that as something etched in stone but rather as a challenge to beat that goal rather than achieve it. He judges that he largely achieved success within three years in his own case. Be patient and keep working at your business. You'll get there if you never give up.





Since most business ventures are team sports, he counsels that the most astounding quality in a leader is reading people and utilizing that information to help them the most. It is also imperative to know what the moment requires. Sometimes you need to get tough, and sometimes you need to be extra compassionate. You can't be all one thing or the other, and you need to know which one is required at the right moment in time.



Again, as the leader of a team, Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection understands the need to get the right players on the squad. He suggests that it is far better to leave a position unfilled by anybody rather than hire someone who will be a huge mistake. As a final bit of advice, he reminds people to keep an eye on their competition and never assume that they won't find a way to get ahead of you unless you are vigilant.