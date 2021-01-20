New Orleans, LA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a common practice for people to develop New Year resolutions that form the basis of setting goals and aspirations. Ideally, these resolutions set the pace and are geared toward helping individuals make specific, deliberate steps to record better outcomes. As the new year begins, Michael Everest DeMarco has been clear about what he wants 2021 to look like.





When asked whether he will attend the famous NOLA Jazz and Heritage Festival, Michael Everest DeMarco candidly responded that he would love to attend the festival because of its all-encompassing spirit. The last time he found time to attend the festivals was three years ago, something that he says he misses fondly yet recalls nostalgically. But what is so unique about DeMarco apart from the fact that he's a big fan of New Orleans? Besides being a big name in the theater industry in the city, Michael says that there are certain things in which he would want to engage in during this year. For example, he fondly misses the Saints game organized at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.





Michael's fondness for the city of New Orleans and Louisiana is one without measure. During the middle years of his career, the famed thespian did not fall prey to the fame and lucrative career opportunity when he was offered a moment in Hollywood. Instead, he deliberately chose to remain in his city of birth to give back to the community through training and raising talents that had for so long been left unidentified. His full-time devotion towards the New Orleans theater scene’s development is one thing he wishes to continue into the New Year. He looks forward to working tirelessly towards making his dream for the city real and alive.





What's core to Michael this new year is making remarkable impressions through philanthropy. He says that giving back to the community that saw him become who he remains at the center of his activities in 2021. Besides the fact that New Orleans is Michael Everest Demarco's hometown and birthplace, there's more that connects him to this place---he says he would love spending more time doing the things he loves most about New Orleans. He says he feels so lucky and blessed to be a native of the city, thanks to the festive spirit that New Orleans is widely known for. In his own words, Michael says New Orleans exudes cheerfulness. He is certain that his birthplace’s unique spirit has and continues to play a crucial role in shaping his career, character, and personality.





There is no doubt that this background reinforces why he named the French Quarter as his favorite destination of all time. He says that since he started visiting the Quarter during his teenage years, he still finds it good to go back there and feel its relatively unchanged ambiance.





“While I have done fairly well in terms of my philanthropic work and giving back to the society that raised me, I still feel I owe New Orleans and its people a debt of gratitude for the good things he has realized from the town,” Michael Everest Demarco explained. For this reason, he has earmarked the city for a series of visits, all aimed at ensuring that he rejuvenates the theater and vivacious spirit that has defined the city for decades.





He looks forward to working with younger, budding actors and helping them nurture their talents going forward. He knows the extent of struggle and challenges young talents go through trying to find a bearing in the industry. He reveals that he will frequently be stopping by to have a quick snack, dinner, or bear in some of the little-known cafes, restaurants in New Orleans and its neighborhoods.