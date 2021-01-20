AMSTERDAM, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that it has joined the Autoware Foundation. Autoware is a non-profit organization supporting open-source projects that accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology.

TomTom will support the Autoware Foundation by creating a turnkey open-source interface to TomTom AutoStream. This will enable users and developers of Autoware to scale their applications by accessing TomTom's global coverage of high definition maps. AutoStream is an innovative map delivery service that automatically streams the latest map to the car in real-time, ensuring automated vehicles drive with up-to-date map content.

“Autoware is a true leader in open-source autonomous driving software,” said Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom. “Joining the Autoware Foundation will give TomTom access to a network of global leaders in automated driving and, most importantly, provide a platform to further test and promote AutoStream and other components of TomTom’s automated driving map service.”

As a premium member, TomTom will sit on Autoware Foundation’s technical steering committee, driving strategic direction and technical priorities.

"We are excited to welcome TomTom to the Autoware Foundation. Having a member with expertise and capabilities in creating and maintaining globally scalable high definition maps is key to furthering the development and deployment of Autoware’s software around the world," said Shinpei Kato, member of the Board of Directors for Autoware.

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further Information:

Media:

Investor Relations:

