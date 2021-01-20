Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in Electric Powertrain Power the Two-wheeler Market in Taiwan, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating due to the low cost of ownership and operation, simplicity in design, and adaptability to different environments. The future success of these vehicles depends on mass deployment in the world's biggest markets, including Taiwan. Taiwan is the leading consumer of electric two-wheelers, as it has a well-developed battery swap infrastructure and production capability for both electric two-wheelers and key components.

Rising pollution levels, stringent government emission norms, the growing number of millennial and Gen 'Z' customers, and the demand for more efficient and technologically advanced vehicles are the top growth drivers.

Taiwan's growth drivers and restraints are discussed, in addition to the development of various time frames for government policy, charging infrastructure, mobility services, manufacturing, and other key elements.

Research Highlights

Market dynamics and implications for electric two-wheelers

Current market trends, highlighting growth opportunities and industry innovation

Government regulations that have defined the industry so far and expected evolution toward customer popularity

Key historical growth metrics, presenting market size, potential, and penetration

Current and expected infrastructure trends of charging and battery swapping

Top electric two-wheeler OEM and supplier production locations and details

Comparative cost analysis, for vehicle purchase and ownership, of electric two-wheelers and internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers

The overall market snapshot in terms of brands, sales, and penetration of electric two-wheelers and non-electric two-wheelers

Best-selling models and market share

Profiles of top brands, their production capacity, background, and best-selling models

Unique future electric two-wheeler retail strategies unique to these kinds of vehicles

The future expectation for battery swapping subscription plans

Mobility service plans, focusing on OEM strategies and expectations

Future market growth strategies and possible OEM innovation

Sales expectations until 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Electric Two-wheeler Market Overview in Taiwan

Two-wheeler Market Segmentation and Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers in Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market

Growth Restraints in Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market

The Need for Electric Two-wheeler

Overall Market Development

Total Unit Shipment

Leading Electric Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Findings

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Electric Two-wheeler Infrastructure

Electric Two-wheeler Production Snapshot

Electric Two-wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot

Comparative Cost Analysis

Two-wheeler Market Snapshot, 2019

Electric Two-wheeler Sales Market Overview

Top Electric Two-wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

Market Forecast Discussion

Key Brand Profiles - Gogoro

Key Brand Profiles - KYMCO

Key Brand Profiles - eMOVING

Key Brand Profiles - A Motor

Key Brand Profiles - Yamaha

Electric Two-wheeler Retail Strategies

Battery Subscription Plans

Mobility Service Plans

Market Growth Strategies

Future Market Trends

4. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity: Market Development for Taiwanese Electric Two-wheeler Sales, 2019

Companies Mentioned



A Motor

eMOVING

Gogoro

KYMCO

Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adhuno



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900