The development of electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating due to the low cost of ownership and operation, simplicity in design, and adaptability to different environments. The future success of these vehicles depends on mass deployment in the world's biggest markets, including Taiwan. Taiwan is the leading consumer of electric two-wheelers, as it has a well-developed battery swap infrastructure and production capability for both electric two-wheelers and key components.
Rising pollution levels, stringent government emission norms, the growing number of millennial and Gen 'Z' customers, and the demand for more efficient and technologically advanced vehicles are the top growth drivers.
Taiwan's growth drivers and restraints are discussed, in addition to the development of various time frames for government policy, charging infrastructure, mobility services, manufacturing, and other key elements.
Research Highlights
- Market dynamics and implications for electric two-wheelers
- Current market trends, highlighting growth opportunities and industry innovation
- Government regulations that have defined the industry so far and expected evolution toward customer popularity
- Key historical growth metrics, presenting market size, potential, and penetration
- Current and expected infrastructure trends of charging and battery swapping
- Top electric two-wheeler OEM and supplier production locations and details
- Comparative cost analysis, for vehicle purchase and ownership, of electric two-wheelers and internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers
- The overall market snapshot in terms of brands, sales, and penetration of electric two-wheelers and non-electric two-wheelers
- Best-selling models and market share
- Profiles of top brands, their production capacity, background, and best-selling models
- Unique future electric two-wheeler retail strategies unique to these kinds of vehicles
- The future expectation for battery swapping subscription plans
- Mobility service plans, focusing on OEM strategies and expectations
- Future market growth strategies and possible OEM innovation
- Sales expectations until 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Electric Two-wheeler Market Overview in Taiwan
- Two-wheeler Market Segmentation and Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers in Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market
- Growth Restraints in Taiwan's Electric Two-wheeler Market
- The Need for Electric Two-wheeler
- Overall Market Development
- Total Unit Shipment
- Leading Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Findings
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Electric Two-wheeler Infrastructure
- Electric Two-wheeler Production Snapshot
- Electric Two-wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Two-wheeler Market Snapshot, 2019
- Electric Two-wheeler Sales Market Overview
- Top Electric Two-wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Market Forecast Discussion
- Key Brand Profiles - Gogoro
- Key Brand Profiles - KYMCO
- Key Brand Profiles - eMOVING
- Key Brand Profiles - A Motor
- Key Brand Profiles - Yamaha
- Electric Two-wheeler Retail Strategies
- Battery Subscription Plans
- Mobility Service Plans
- Market Growth Strategies
- Future Market Trends
4. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity: Market Development for Taiwanese Electric Two-wheeler Sales, 2019
