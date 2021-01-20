Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Reality: Making Immersive Experiences Commonplace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, several key technology drivers that can improve immersive experiences are analyzed, including higher screen resolution display, enhanced tracking and positioning technologies, high bandwidth and low latency network, enhanced rendering processing, AI-based content production, and cloud-based services. These technologies improve the immersive experience and provide a cost-efficient solution, resulting in increased market penetration across industries and consumers.



With the rising penetration of smartphones and mobile devices, and the increasing adoption of XR technologies, the market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. However, the lack of an effective immersive experience is one of the main challenges to hamper market growth. Therefore, research institutions, start-ups, and industry stakeholders are accelerating technology development to overcome such issues.

In brief, this report will touch upon the following points:

Overview of extended reality (XR)

Key drivers and challenges

Global landscape and ecosystem in the XR

Key technology drivers for immersive experience

Recent key innovations and trends

Companies to action

Growth opportunities and strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

1.2 the Strategic Imperative

1.3 the Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Extended Reality

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Methodology Explained

2.4 Key Findings

Chapter 3: Overview of Extended Reality (XR)

3.1 Definition of Immersive Experiences and Extended Reality (XR)

3.2 Extended Reality Market and Industry Structure Overview

3.3 Typical Extended Reality Applications

Chapter 4: Key Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Growing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Remains a Key Driver, However Security and Health Issues are the Concerns

Chapter 5: Global Landscape and Ecosystem in the Extended Reality

5.1 Global Xr Landscape - R&D, Hardware Production, Software Development, and Content Production Are Leading by Different Regions

5.2 Major Stakeholders in XR Industry

Chapter 6: Key Technology Drivers for Immersive Experiences

6.1 Key Technology Drivers for Immersive Experiences

6.2 High Angular Resolution, Wide Fov, Dizziness Control, and Screen Technologies Achieve Near Eye Display

6.3 Tracking and Positioning Are Core Technologies for Perception and Interaction of Immersive Experience

6.4 5G, Bearer Network, Low Latency Data Center, Project, and Coding Technologies Ensure Fully Immersive Experience

6.5 Low Computational Overheads and Latency, Next Generation Graphic Interfaces Enable High-Quality Immersive Experience

Chapter 7: Recent Key Innovations and Trends

7.1 Advanced Hardware and AI-Powered Software Technologies are Evolving the Industry

7.2 Enhanced Commerce and Branded Experience, Training, and Education Applications Allow a Wide Range of Users to Access XR Easily

Chapter 8: Companies to Action

8.1 Matterport Inc.

8.2 Varjo Technologies Oy

8.3 Xrhealth

8.4 Hashilus Co. Ltd.

8.5 Ama Xperteye Inc.

Chapter 9: Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Technology Convergence Between VR and AI are Poised to Enable New Immersive Experience

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Through Strategic Partnerships to Cater to Substantial Rise of Extended Reality

Chapter 10: Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxg23j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900