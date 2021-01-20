Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Automated Guided Vehicles, Robotic Platforms, Exoskeletons, and Industrial Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in automated guided vehicles, robotic platforms, exoskeletons and IIoT. Some of the key innovations profiled include robotic grippers based on static electricity, automated guided vehicle positioning technology, robot platform for indoor application, metal 3D printing, flexible robotic exoskeleton, and an IoT platform for smart manufacturing.

The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.



The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Companies/Innovations/Growth Opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing

