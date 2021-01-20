Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the EV Market in Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes the Netherlands EV market scenario in detail, with charts based on historical (2010-2019), annual (2019), and forecast sales (2019-2025). There are separate sections for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the two broad categories covered in the scope.
Netherlands has a turbulent but rapidly growing EV market. The country recorded notable, all-round growth in EV sales and infrastructure in 2019. As part of the European Union, Netherlands must comply with the National Policy Framework (NPF) and its targets, based on the European Commission's October 2014 directive on alternate fuel vehicles. The NPF seeks to address environmental issues, energy security, and independence, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were the dominant xEV until 2016. The Netherlands government then realized that people were purchasing PHEVs to gain the incentive benefits but were barely using the electric motor. They decided to reduce the PHEV incentives and focus on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) instead. This had the intended effect as BEV sales took off and saw record-breaking sales and year-on-year growth.
With plans to introduce significant purchase subsidies in 2020-2021, EV sales in the Netherlands are forecast to multiply. Netherlands has the biggest charging infrastructure in Europe and a strong innovation culture due to a thriving EV academia (Formula E program) and start-up scene, dedicated to innovation and developments in charging solutions, batteries, and the e-mobility space.
Through this report, the publisher aims to enable stakeholders to understand the Netherlands EV market over the last ten years while providing insight into the forces shaping the market in the next five years.
Other information compiled and presented include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
3. PEV Market Scenario
4. HEV Market Scenario
5. Charging Infrastructure and EV Technology Development
6. Government Incentives and Regional Scenario
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
9. Appendix
