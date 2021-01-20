Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the EV Market in Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the Netherlands EV market scenario in detail, with charts based on historical (2010-2019), annual (2019), and forecast sales (2019-2025). There are separate sections for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the two broad categories covered in the scope.

Netherlands has a turbulent but rapidly growing EV market. The country recorded notable, all-round growth in EV sales and infrastructure in 2019. As part of the European Union, Netherlands must comply with the National Policy Framework (NPF) and its targets, based on the European Commission's October 2014 directive on alternate fuel vehicles. The NPF seeks to address environmental issues, energy security, and independence, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were the dominant xEV until 2016. The Netherlands government then realized that people were purchasing PHEVs to gain the incentive benefits but were barely using the electric motor. They decided to reduce the PHEV incentives and focus on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) instead. This had the intended effect as BEV sales took off and saw record-breaking sales and year-on-year growth.



With plans to introduce significant purchase subsidies in 2020-2021, EV sales in the Netherlands are forecast to multiply. Netherlands has the biggest charging infrastructure in Europe and a strong innovation culture due to a thriving EV academia (Formula E program) and start-up scene, dedicated to innovation and developments in charging solutions, batteries, and the e-mobility space.

Through this report, the publisher aims to enable stakeholders to understand the Netherlands EV market over the last ten years while providing insight into the forces shaping the market in the next five years.



Other information compiled and presented include:

Market share by xEV type and top OEMs since 2010

Top ten PEV and HEV models between 2010 and 2019

PEV sales forecast (2019-2025) and analysis

Charging station infrastructure (e.g., charge points, service providers, and offerings) and technology development

Government incentives and their market impact

Future outlook and strategic imperatives for market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings, Netherlands, 2019

Historical PEV and HEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative xEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative PEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative HEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019

EV Market Overview, Netherlands, 2019

Market Share by xEV Type, Netherlands, 2018 vs 2019

Public Charging Infrastructure Growth, Netherlands, 2010-2019

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Segmentation by Propulsion Technology

3. PEV Market Scenario

PEV Sales and Market Penetration, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical BEV and PHEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Top Ten PEV Sales (BEVs and PHEVs) by OEM and Model, Netherlands, 2019

PEV Sales by Month, Netherlands, 2019

Historical Cumulative PEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative PEV Sales by Type and Top Five OEM, Netherlands, 2010-2019

PEV Sales Forecast, Netherlands, 2019-2025

PEV Sales Forecast Analysis, Netherlands, 2019-2025

4. HEV Market Scenario

HEV Sales and Market Penetration, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historical FHEV and MHEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Top Ten HEV (FHEVs and MHEVs) Sales by OEM and Model, Netherlands, 2019

HEV Sales by Month, Netherlands, 2019

Historical Cumulative HEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Historic Cumulative HEV Sales by Type and Top Five OEM, Netherlands, 2010-2019

5. Charging Infrastructure and EV Technology Development

Public Charging Infrastructure Growth, Netherlands, 2010-2019

Developments in Charging Infrastructure and Technology, Netherlands

Charging Station Network Providers, Netherlands

Start-Ups and Technology Highlights, Netherlands

6. Government Incentives and Regional Scenario

Regional Scenario, Netherlands, 2019

EV Incentives, Netherlands

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action, Netherlands

Strategic Imperatives, Netherlands

8. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions, Netherlands

Future Outlook, Netherlands

9. Appendix

