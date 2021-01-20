Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Medico-Legal and Services 2020 Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Services Market Trends Report 2020 provides an overview of the UK market for firms that provide medical expertise (ME) and rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS) to the legal and insurance sectors. This report looks at the market structure, recent developments and market drivers, the key players, the market size and trends and the future.

Report Highlights

The MLIS market is estimated at over 750 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.

The Coronavirus pandemic has radically changed working practices in the industry and led to a significant decline in activity. COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in August 2020, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.

Collectively, the main companies operating in the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services market generated a turnover of almost 500 million in 2019. The overall market, including payments to individual, freelance and self-employed medical experts and case managers as well as MLIS companies is estimated at over 700 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.

The Coronavirus pandemic which hit the UK strongly in March 2020 is having a major impact on the MLIS sector. It has radically changed working practices and reduced the number of medical staff able to act as expert witnesses and led to a significant decline in activity. Data from the Claims Portal indicates that on a 12-month rolling basis, there were over 80,000 fewer cases registered in May 2020 compared with December 2019. Moreover, with fewer people travelling on the roads, fewer visiting shops and public places and fewer working in offices etc. the number of claims likely to come through the system in the coming months will also decline.

COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in 2021, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.



This report looks at the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) market. MLIS are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Small businesses dominate the market.

But one that is consolidating

A market valued at over 750 million

COVID-19: The Black Swan Event

New pressure on the market

Future re-shaped by legislation, COVID-19 and new technology

INTRODUCTION

Medical Evidence (ME)

Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS)

Abbreviations

MARKET STRUCTURE

Three client groups

A wide diversity of MLIS companies

Soft Tissue Injuries now channelled through MedCo

The Rehabilitation Code

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

Money and health, the two main drivers of RAMs business

The financial savings can be very large

COVID-19

ABI/ACSO principles

2020/21 reforms to low value claims

MedCo issues Ethical guidance

More RTAs requiring serious injury MLIS services

And fewer workplace injuries needing MLIS services.

But still a significant number of high value clinical negligence cases

Civil personal injury claims the key driver of activity

Personal injury court cases in Scotland and new Personal Injury Court

Continued pressure on expert witnesses

New Guidelines for Medical Experts

THE KEY PLAYERS

51 MROs

ExamWork, Handl and Active Assistance the largest groups

A Chance for Life Ltd

AIG Europe Ltd/AIG Medical Management Services

Alpha Medical Consulting Ltd

AMG Consultancy Services Ltd

Active Care Group

Ascenti Health Ltd

Bodycare Clinics Ltd/Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd

Bridge Case Management Limited

Broadspire Rehabilitation

Bush & Company Rehabilitation

Case Management Services Ltd

Citi Medical Ltd

CL MediCall Aid Ltd

Denton Ross Ltd

Elite Medical Appointments Ltd

Enable Therapy Services

Exam Works UK (Premex)

Handl Group (FL360 Group)

HACM Case Management Service (HACM Limited)

Hayes & Co Services Ltd (Hayes Medicals)

Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML)

Hugh Koch Associates LLP (HKA)

Independent Living Solutions Limited

Index Medical (Ascentis Medical Services Ltd)

Injury-QED Ltd (I-QED)

Innovate Healthcare Management Group

IPRS Group/IPRS Health

MAPS Medical Reporting (Medical and Professional Services Ltd)

Medical Expert Witness Alliance (MEWA) LLP

Medical Reports Ltd (MRL)

Medical Services Solutions Ltd (MSS)

Medicess Ltd

Medreport Services Ltd

ML Doctors Ltd

Moving Minds Psychological Management and Rehabilitation Ltd

N-Able Services Ltd

On Medical Ltd

Premier Medical Holdings Ltd

Proclaim Care Ltd

Quality Medical Group Ltd

SK Medical Practice

Slater & Gordon

Somek & Associates Ltd

Stewart House Ltd

TLA Medical (TLA Medicolegal Ltd)

Tri Star Medicals Limited

Unite Professionals Ltd

Descriptions of other providers

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

The potential market continues to slide

Market continues to grow slowly

Growth at the top and bottom ends of the market

THE FUTURE

Forecasts are impossible to make

Government reforms shake up the lower end of the market

Possible changes to working practices

Cost savings a key priority

Associations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxk60u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900