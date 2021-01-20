Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Medico-Legal and Services 2020 Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Services Market Trends Report 2020 provides an overview of the UK market for firms that provide medical expertise (ME) and rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS) to the legal and insurance sectors. This report looks at the market structure, recent developments and market drivers, the key players, the market size and trends and the future.
Report Highlights
The MLIS market is estimated at over 750 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.
The Coronavirus pandemic has radically changed working practices in the industry and led to a significant decline in activity. COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in August 2020, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.
Collectively, the main companies operating in the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services market generated a turnover of almost 500 million in 2019. The overall market, including payments to individual, freelance and self-employed medical experts and case managers as well as MLIS companies is estimated at over 700 million in 2019, a rise of just over 1% compared with 2018. The rate of growth in the market has noticeably slowed since 2017, with any growth driven by the high-end catastrophic injury segment of the market.
The Coronavirus pandemic which hit the UK strongly in March 2020 is having a major impact on the MLIS sector. It has radically changed working practices and reduced the number of medical staff able to act as expert witnesses and led to a significant decline in activity. Data from the Claims Portal indicates that on a 12-month rolling basis, there were over 80,000 fewer cases registered in May 2020 compared with December 2019. Moreover, with fewer people travelling on the roads, fewer visiting shops and public places and fewer working in offices etc. the number of claims likely to come through the system in the coming months will also decline.
COVID-19 comes on top of longer-term issues impacting the market which are likely to cut activity going forward. These include The Civil Liabilities Act and MedCo reforms, which are due to come into force in 2021, intense competition for scarce medical skills, previous legal reforms which have cut the number of whiplash and soft tissue injuries requiring medical reports and continued pressure on medical experts.
This report looks at the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) market. MLIS are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
MARKET STRUCTURE
MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS
THE KEY PLAYERS
MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS
THE FUTURE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxk60u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: