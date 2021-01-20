Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing demand, increasing long-term cost of fuel, and growing environmental concerns, power companies are reviewing all options. A major debate at this stage is whether to build new generation and transmission installations and the use of new technologies to store electricity. Electrical energy storage has the potential to deliver a variety of benefits, including capital investment delay, energy arbitration, enhanced power quality, and less environmental impact, as well as increased efficiency and cost.

For the past 20 years, the global utility-scale electricity storage (UES) market in the U.S. has been dormant. Over the last decade, annual UES market rates were relatively stable, globally, with a few new facilities in Europe and Asia. Current global trends support substantial investment in new power infrastructure. Grid-sized battery storage technologies are now being developed in conjunction with a growing renewable energy industry, after 10 years of dedicated development.

Regional market breakdowns are shown here for the overall grid-scale electricity storage market but are shown in the full report in terms of market size by capital expenditure for global regions with a selection of leading national markets.

In recent years, the use of plomo-acid electrochemical batteries has decreased with the increasing popularity and advances of other chemicals (lithium-ion and sodium-sulfur). The development of the ultra-battery with lead-acid could recover due to improved storage capacities. Lithium-ion is expected to take the lead as the preferred battery storage grid-scale technology over the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion) reach a grid-scale, with several manufacturers simply moving beyond the sale of batteries in order to offer integrated storage services for certain applications.

Japan is the leading market for sodium-sulfur (NaS) battery technology after heavy investment into R&D The country has more than 190 NaS installations across the country with a total of 270 MW/1,640 MWh of installed capacity. NaS had some difficulties in the early years, mainly related to overheating, which led to fire outbreaks. As these issues are overcome, installations are expected to grow. Flow batteries are a much less developed technology than standard batteries, but these are beginning to become commercially available.

These five trends form the basis of an emerging boom in grid-scale electricity storage technology development.



These driving trends are:

Growing restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions.

Direct and indirect support for the installation of intermittent renewable sources of power.

Peak power/surge demand-side management and integration of smart grid systems.

Infrastructure expansion needed to support further regional economic development.

Grid investment deferral by utilities.

The Report Includes:

58 data tables and 13 additional tables

An overview of the global market for grid-scale electricity storage technologies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Explanation of the market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global grid-scale electricity storage technologies and assessment of latest trends within the industry

Market share analysis of the grid-scale electricity storage technologies based on technology, end-user, service, application, and region

Coverage of investments in research, development, and demonstration projects and detailed description of smart grids and distributed power generation systems

Assessment of regulatory trends and incentives, regional economic development rate, the timetable for implementation, and environmental restrictions of the grid-scale electricity storage technologies

Analysis of the competitive landscape, coverage of recent developments, and current and future demand of grid-scale electricity storage technologies in the global markets

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Bosch Group, Duke Energy Corp., LG CHEM Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Overview and Structure

Industry Overview

Utility-Scale Electricity Storage

Brief History of Battery Technology

Overall Challenges

Grid-Scale Battery Storage

Utility-Scale Electricity Storage Developers

Engineering and Project Management Contractors

Component Manufacturers and Fabricators

Construction and Procurement Contractors

Raw Materials Producers

Chapter 4 Global Market Outlook

Regional Markets

Prerequisites

Demand

Infrastructure Sufficiency

Global Market Centers

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Overall Drivers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market

Rising Energy Prices

Investments: R&D and Demonstration Projects

Renewable Energy Integration

Smart Grids and Distributed Power Generation Systems

Electric Vehicles

Changing National Policies

Deregulating Electric Utility Markets

Overall Challenges: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market

Implementing Large-Scale EES

High Capital Costs

Regulatory Challenges

Overall Growth Barriers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market

Conservatism in the Utility Industry

Large-Scale Demonstration Projects

Competition

Environmental Concerns

Energy Loss During Storage

Economic Risk

Drawbacks

Chapter 6 Global Market Breakdown by Technology

Grid-Scale Battery Storage

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries

High Temperature Batteries

Flow Batteries

Vanadium Redox

Hybrid Flow Batteries

Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) and Other Nickel Electrode Batteries

Metal Air Batteries

New Electrochemical Approach

Other Relevant Utility-Scale Storage Technologies

Pumped Hydrologic Storage

Compressed Air Energy Storage

CAES Heat Storage and Advanced Adiabatic CAES

Other Emerging Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies

Chapter 7 Service Market Outlook

Chapter 8 Application Market Outlook

Application Overview

Frequency-Response Reserve

MW-Grid-Scale Electricity Storage

Design Considerations

Load Leveling

Capacity Factor/Dispatch for Intermittent Renewables

Peaking Power Support

Offset of Peaking Power Generation

Offset of Renewable Generation

Economic Benefits

Chapter 9 End-Use Market Outlook

Chapter 10 North American Market Outlook

Industry Trends: North America

Major Industry Players

North American UES Industry

U.S. Projected Trends

Canada: Projected Trends

North American Market Breakdown by Segment

Key Drivers: North American Market

Growth Potential: North American Market

Chapter 11 European Market Outlook

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Overview

Asia-Pacific Market: Projected Trends

China: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market

Japan: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market

South Korea: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market

Australia: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market

Asia-Pacific: Market Breakdown by Segment

Growth Potential: Asia-Pacific Market

Industry Trends

Major Industry Players

Major Asian UES Industry Factors

Chapter 13 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market Outlook

Overview

LAMEA Market Projected Trends

Key Drivers: RoW Market

LAMEA: Industry Trends

Major Industry Players

Major LAMEA Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Industry Factors

UES Industry Organizations

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

A123 Systems Llc

ABB Ltd.

AES Energy Storage Llc

Alevo Us

Ambri Inc.

American Vanadium

Amprius

Aquion Energy

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

Axion Power International Inc.

Bosch Group

Boston-Power

Brightsource Energy

BYD Co. Ltd.

Coda Energy

Duke Energy

Dynapower Energy Management

Ecoult

Electrovaya

Enervault

Ensync

Envia Systems

EOS Energy Storage

Furukawa Battery

GE Energy Storage

Green Charge Networks

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. Inc.

Hudson Clean Energy Partners

Imergy Power Systems

JLM Energy Inc.

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Mhi)

NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Outback Power

Panasonic Corp.

Pellion Technologies

Primus Power

Prudent Energy

Quantumscape Corp.

Res Americas Inc.

S&C Electric Co.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Sakti3 Inc.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Seeo Inc.

Sharp

Siemens Energy

SK Continental E-Motion

Solar Grid Storage

Solarcity Corp.

Spider9 Inc.

Stem Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sunverge Energy

Tesla Motors Inc.

Tesvolt Gmbh

Toshiba Power Generation Division

Vizn Energy

Xcel Energy Inc.

Xtreme Power

Younicos Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4d1qj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900