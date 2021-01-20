Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With increasing demand, increasing long-term cost of fuel, and growing environmental concerns, power companies are reviewing all options. A major debate at this stage is whether to build new generation and transmission installations and the use of new technologies to store electricity. Electrical energy storage has the potential to deliver a variety of benefits, including capital investment delay, energy arbitration, enhanced power quality, and less environmental impact, as well as increased efficiency and cost.
For the past 20 years, the global utility-scale electricity storage (UES) market in the U.S. has been dormant. Over the last decade, annual UES market rates were relatively stable, globally, with a few new facilities in Europe and Asia. Current global trends support substantial investment in new power infrastructure. Grid-sized battery storage technologies are now being developed in conjunction with a growing renewable energy industry, after 10 years of dedicated development.
Regional market breakdowns are shown here for the overall grid-scale electricity storage market but are shown in the full report in terms of market size by capital expenditure for global regions with a selection of leading national markets.
In recent years, the use of plomo-acid electrochemical batteries has decreased with the increasing popularity and advances of other chemicals (lithium-ion and sodium-sulfur). The development of the ultra-battery with lead-acid could recover due to improved storage capacities. Lithium-ion is expected to take the lead as the preferred battery storage grid-scale technology over the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion) reach a grid-scale, with several manufacturers simply moving beyond the sale of batteries in order to offer integrated storage services for certain applications.
Japan is the leading market for sodium-sulfur (NaS) battery technology after heavy investment into R&D The country has more than 190 NaS installations across the country with a total of 270 MW/1,640 MWh of installed capacity. NaS had some difficulties in the early years, mainly related to overheating, which led to fire outbreaks. As these issues are overcome, installations are expected to grow. Flow batteries are a much less developed technology than standard batteries, but these are beginning to become commercially available.
These five trends form the basis of an emerging boom in grid-scale electricity storage technology development.
These driving trends are:
- Growing restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions.
- Direct and indirect support for the installation of intermittent renewable sources of power.
- Peak power/surge demand-side management and integration of smart grid systems.
- Infrastructure expansion needed to support further regional economic development.
- Grid investment deferral by utilities.
The Report Includes:
- 58 data tables and 13 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for grid-scale electricity storage technologies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Explanation of the market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global grid-scale electricity storage technologies and assessment of latest trends within the industry
- Market share analysis of the grid-scale electricity storage technologies based on technology, end-user, service, application, and region
- Coverage of investments in research, development, and demonstration projects and detailed description of smart grids and distributed power generation systems
- Assessment of regulatory trends and incentives, regional economic development rate, the timetable for implementation, and environmental restrictions of the grid-scale electricity storage technologies
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, coverage of recent developments, and current and future demand of grid-scale electricity storage technologies in the global markets
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Bosch Group, Duke Energy Corp., LG CHEM Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Overview and Structure
- Industry Overview
- Utility-Scale Electricity Storage
- Brief History of Battery Technology
- Overall Challenges
- Grid-Scale Battery Storage
- Utility-Scale Electricity Storage Developers
- Engineering and Project Management Contractors
- Component Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Construction and Procurement Contractors
- Raw Materials Producers
Chapter 4 Global Market Outlook
- Regional Markets
- Prerequisites
- Demand
- Infrastructure Sufficiency
- Global Market Centers
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Overall Drivers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market
- Rising Energy Prices
- Investments: R&D and Demonstration Projects
- Renewable Energy Integration
- Smart Grids and Distributed Power Generation Systems
- Electric Vehicles
- Changing National Policies
- Deregulating Electric Utility Markets
- Overall Challenges: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market
- Implementing Large-Scale EES
- High Capital Costs
- Regulatory Challenges
- Overall Growth Barriers: Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technology Market
- Conservatism in the Utility Industry
- Large-Scale Demonstration Projects
- Competition
- Environmental Concerns
- Energy Loss During Storage
- Economic Risk
- Drawbacks
Chapter 6 Global Market Breakdown by Technology
- Grid-Scale Battery Storage
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- High Temperature Batteries
- Flow Batteries
- Vanadium Redox
- Hybrid Flow Batteries
- Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) and Other Nickel Electrode Batteries
- Metal Air Batteries
- New Electrochemical Approach
- Other Relevant Utility-Scale Storage Technologies
- Pumped Hydrologic Storage
- Compressed Air Energy Storage
- CAES Heat Storage and Advanced Adiabatic CAES
- Other Emerging Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies
Chapter 7 Service Market Outlook
Chapter 8 Application Market Outlook
- Application Overview
- Frequency-Response Reserve
- MW-Grid-Scale Electricity Storage
- Design Considerations
- Load Leveling
- Capacity Factor/Dispatch for Intermittent Renewables
- Peaking Power Support
- Offset of Peaking Power Generation
- Offset of Renewable Generation
- Economic Benefits
Chapter 9 End-Use Market Outlook
Chapter 10 North American Market Outlook
- Industry Trends: North America
- Major Industry Players
- North American UES Industry
- U.S. Projected Trends
- Canada: Projected Trends
- North American Market Breakdown by Segment
- Key Drivers: North American Market
- Growth Potential: North American Market
Chapter 11 European Market Outlook
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
- Overview
- Asia-Pacific Market: Projected Trends
- China: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market
- Japan: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market
- South Korea: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market
- Australia: Grid-Scale Battery Storage Market
- Asia-Pacific: Market Breakdown by Segment
- Growth Potential: Asia-Pacific Market
- Industry Trends
- Major Industry Players
- Major Asian UES Industry Factors
Chapter 13 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market Outlook
- Overview
- LAMEA Market Projected Trends
- Key Drivers: RoW Market
- LAMEA: Industry Trends
- Major Industry Players
- Major LAMEA Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Industry Factors
- UES Industry Organizations
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- A123 Systems Llc
- ABB Ltd.
- AES Energy Storage Llc
- Alevo Us
- Ambri Inc.
- American Vanadium
- Amprius
- Aquion Energy
- Automotive Energy Supply Corp.
- Axion Power International Inc.
- Bosch Group
- Boston-Power
- Brightsource Energy
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Coda Energy
- Duke Energy
- Dynapower Energy Management
- Ecoult
- Electrovaya
- Enervault
- Ensync
- Envia Systems
- EOS Energy Storage
- Furukawa Battery
- GE Energy Storage
- Green Charge Networks
- Greensmith Energy Management Systems
- Hokkaido Electric Power Co. Inc.
- Hudson Clean Energy Partners
- Imergy Power Systems
- JLM Energy Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Mhi)
- NEC Energy Solutions Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Outback Power
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pellion Technologies
- Primus Power
- Prudent Energy
- Quantumscape Corp.
- Res Americas Inc.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Sakti3 Inc.
- Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
- Seeo Inc.
- Sharp
- Siemens Energy
- SK Continental E-Motion
- Solar Grid Storage
- Solarcity Corp.
- Spider9 Inc.
- Stem Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Sunverge Energy
- Tesla Motors Inc.
- Tesvolt Gmbh
- Toshiba Power Generation Division
- Vizn Energy
- Xcel Energy Inc.
- Xtreme Power
- Younicos Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4d1qj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900