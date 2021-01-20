AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-20
Settlement date2021-01-22
Credit rating class1
Term3m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.3
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-20
Settlement date2021-01-22
Credit rating class1
Term6m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.4
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-20
Settlement date2021-01-22
Credit rating class2
Term3m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.6
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-20
Settlement date2021-01-22
Credit rating class2
Term6m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.7
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0