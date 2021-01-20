ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 20 JANUARY 2021 at 11.00 EET



Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Tuesday 9 February 2021

Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 approximately at 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 at 13.30 EET. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 333 300 0804

USA: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 46768214#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication under Easyhaler® device portfolio. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



