Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on epidemiological analysis, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D will grow by 28.76% over the forecast period, at an AGR of 2.3%, from 164,826,095 cases in 2018 to 216,029,212 cases by 2029 across the nine major pharmaceutical markets covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK), Japan, India and China.
The report projects that the marketplace for T2D within the 9MM will grow from $48bn in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% to $91.9B by 2029. In particular, the report expects the US market will contribute the most to the antidiabetic market's growth, contributing sales in $28B sales in 2019 (58% of the global antidiabetic market) and $57B in 2029 (62% of the global antidiabetic market).
New therapies entering the market will be the main drivers of growth, with recently launched GLP-1RA Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) likely to obtain a large share of the non-insulin T2D drug market and biosimilar and oral insulins likely to obtain large market share from their costly branded originators. Other major drivers for the T2D market are the increasing prevalence of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney disease.
In terms of the current treatment landscape, the consensus among interviewed physicians was that they have a number of efficacious treatment options at their disposal though there are still patients that are unable to achieve optimal glycemic control, address insulin resistance and reverse or slow the decline in B-cell function, and therefore notable unmet needs remain.
KOLs interviewed by the publisher highlighted the lack of treatment options for patients with T2D and complex comorbidities, such as cardiorenal disease, remains to be an extremely important unmet need. Another major issue mentioned is the cost of insulin treatment, with a strong need for controls on insulin drug pricing and a fair price for biosimilar insulins.
In addition, drug classes across the T2D marketplace, often have poor side-effect profiles and there is an urgent need to broaden the drugs available to T2D patients to allow for safer more tailor-made therapies. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, the publisher's research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T2D market.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the T2D space, a few-yet significant-unmet needs remain:
The T2D market has been overcrowded by drug developers launching 'Me-Too' therapies for many years, though more recently, clinical development activity has resulted in more innovative treatments:
T2D remains a highly prevalent condition, and there are many new and emerging players entering the space, as well as more established companies developing novel therapies:
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Type 2 Diabetes (T2D): Executive Summary
2.1 Continued, Significant Growth in the T2D Market, With Drug Sales Expected to Almost Double Across the 9MM by the End of the Forecast Period
2.2 T2D Developers Battle for Share in an Increasingly Crowded Market
2.3 Decrease in Sales Among Branded T2D Drugs Across the 9MM
2.4 Glucagon-Like Peptide -1 Receptor Agonist Class Faces Intense Internal Competition, Largely Revolving Around Drugs' Ability to Improve Patient Compliance/Ease of Administration and Reduced Risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events
2.5 Label Expansions for SGLT-2 Inhibitors
2.6 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology
4.2 Pathophysiology
4.3 Symptoms
4.4 Prognosis and Quality of Life
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Type 2 Diabetes (2018-2028)
5.6 Discussion
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
6.5 China
6.6 India
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunities
8.1 Overview
8.2 Disease-Modifying Treatments Providing Sustained Glycemic Control
8.3 Drugs with Non-glycemic Benefits
8.4 Drugs with Improved Side-Effect Profiles
8.5 Increased Patient Compliance
8.6 Drugs for the Emergent T2D Pediatric Population
8.7 Controls on Insulin Drug Pricing and the Need for Fairly Priced Biologics
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Company Profiles
11 Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.2 US
11.3 5EU
11.4 Japan
11.5 China
11.6 India
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py65oq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: