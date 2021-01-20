Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Based on epidemiological analysis, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D will grow by 28.76% over the forecast period, at an AGR of 2.3%, from 164,826,095 cases in 2018 to 216,029,212 cases by 2029 across the nine major pharmaceutical markets covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK), Japan, India and China.



The report projects that the marketplace for T2D within the 9MM will grow from $48bn in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% to $91.9B by 2029. In particular, the report expects the US market will contribute the most to the antidiabetic market's growth, contributing sales in $28B sales in 2019 (58% of the global antidiabetic market) and $57B in 2029 (62% of the global antidiabetic market).



New therapies entering the market will be the main drivers of growth, with recently launched GLP-1RA Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) likely to obtain a large share of the non-insulin T2D drug market and biosimilar and oral insulins likely to obtain large market share from their costly branded originators. Other major drivers for the T2D market are the increasing prevalence of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney disease.



In terms of the current treatment landscape, the consensus among interviewed physicians was that they have a number of efficacious treatment options at their disposal though there are still patients that are unable to achieve optimal glycemic control, address insulin resistance and reverse or slow the decline in B-cell function, and therefore notable unmet needs remain.



KOLs interviewed by the publisher highlighted the lack of treatment options for patients with T2D and complex comorbidities, such as cardiorenal disease, remains to be an extremely important unmet need. Another major issue mentioned is the cost of insulin treatment, with a strong need for controls on insulin drug pricing and a fair price for biosimilar insulins.



In addition, drug classes across the T2D marketplace, often have poor side-effect profiles and there is an urgent need to broaden the drugs available to T2D patients to allow for safer more tailor-made therapies. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, the publisher's research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T2D market.



The proportion of people at risk of developing T2D is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to changes increased life expectancy coupled with rapid socioeconomic change, increased prevalence of obesity and the increased prevalence of cardiovascular (CV) disease

The potential launch of 6 late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, three of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

Cardiorenal disease is being increasingly recognized in clinical practice and there has been a renewed interest among the medical community to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms underpinning its pathogenesis.

Despite the plethora of therapies currently available to T2D patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for patients unable to achieve optimal glycemic control

Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the T2D space, a few-yet significant-unmet needs remain:

Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 9MM?

Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

The T2D market has been overcrowded by drug developers launching 'Me-Too' therapies for many years, though more recently, clinical development activity has resulted in more innovative treatments:

What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

T2D remains a highly prevalent condition, and there are many new and emerging players entering the space, as well as more established companies developing novel therapies:

Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

What new companies are emerging in the space?

Overview of T2D: including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

Topline T2D drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, Japan, India and China over the 10-year forecast period.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global T2D therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

