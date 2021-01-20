Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysian Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Malaysia is considered one of the prime data center markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and it is poised to experience exponential data center growth due to the abundant availability of resources and favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure.



The Government of Malaysia and Malaysian enterprises are keen to increase their adoption of data center services to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors.

Additionally, the government of Malaysia is focusing on improving the readiness of its country to support hyper-scale data centers by enhancing its telecommunications and network infrastructure.

The BFSI sector generates the highest demand for data center services, followed by the federal government of Malaysia. Increasing demand for hyper-scale cloud services, a higher focus on digitalization of businesses, and government expansion policies are the primary drivers of data center services.

Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, among others, and local participants (TM One and AIMS) are some of the cloud vendors that are expanding their infrastructure and availability in Malaysia. With the extensive penetration of the Internet and the focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across Malaysia.



The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive the revenue of data center service providers in Malaysia.

Research Scope

This research service provides an end-to-end analysis of the Malaysian data center market. It presents a data center market overview, emerging trends, key locations of data centers and their significance, market drivers and restraints, present and forecasted revenue, competitive positioning, and key strategic initiatives of the competitors. The insights and information provided in this research service is majorly incorporated from primary research and partly from secondary research.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Malaysia?

What are the key industry technology trends in the Malaysian data center market?

What are the addressable market opportunities for data center service providers in Malaysia?

What are the drivers and restraints that will shape the future of the Malaysian data center services market?

What are the key drivers of growth for specific service areas?

What are the expected growth rates?

What are the key participants in the market and what are their market strategies and initiatives?

What is the competitive positioning of key participants in the Malaysian data center market?

Companies Mentioned



AIMS

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

TM One

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Outsourcing Models

Market Definitions

Key Data Center Locations

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Data Center Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Data Center Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Data Center Services Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitor Landscape

6. Competitive Factors and Assessment - Other Participants Snapshot

Snapshot of Other Market Participants

7. Key Data Center Investments and Highlights

Key Data Center Investments and Highlights in 2019/20

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to action

Growth Opportunity - Vision and Strategy

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10ueo3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900