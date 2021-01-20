Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical & Electronics Industry in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most comprehensive report on the Electrical & Electronics industry, which covers the various sub-sectors such as consumer durables and light electricals in great detail. The workforce insights and compensation benchmarking will provide unparalleled insights across all business functions and seniority levels.

The objective of this report is to provide executives from the Electricals & Electronics industry anywhere in the globe, very relevant information which will help them:

  • Quantify cost and skill advantages in human resources that India offers
  • Select the right manufacturing destination within India based on their individual context
  • Obtain human resources and related data for business planning

This report has been created with a singular focus in mind - to help decision makers obtain the right set of data points and information to make decisions regarding locations and human resources pertaining to the Electricals & Electronics industry in India. The granularity of the report in terms of sub-sector and cluster level information makes it a must have tool for decision makers in the Electrical & Electronics industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Location Intelligence

  • Geographical Inputs
  • Developmental Parameters
  • Industrial Ecosystem
  • Co-located Industries
  • Global Companies Manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking

  • Pyramid, Education & Salaries

3. Industry Insights

  • Availability of White-collar Workforce in Each Industry
  • Availability of Skills and Competencies
  • Workforce Intelligence
  • Factors Affecting Migration Preferences
  • Factors Affecting Job Changes

Companies Mentioned

  • Voltas
  • Blue Star
  • Sony
  • Honeywell
  • LG
  • Godrej
  • Daikin
  • Whirlpool
  • IFB
  • Onida
  • Crompton
  • Bosch
  • Havells
  • Samsung
  • Foxconn
  • ABB
  • Philips
  • Syska
  • Haier
  • Schneider Electric

