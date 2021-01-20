Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 19Jan21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.



ISN: FR0000571218

Ticker: ETACW

Issuer: Republic of France Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 7,000,000,000 Description: EUR fixed rate notes due 25th May 2072. Coupon 0.5%.



Listing: Euronext-Paris Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)

BNPP (Stabilisation Manager(s))

DB (Stabilisation Manager(s))

HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s))

SG (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Offer price: 95.895

