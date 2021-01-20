Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Industry in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most comprehensive report on the Oil & Gas industry, which covers the various sub-sectors in great detail. The workforce insights and compensation benchmarking will provide unparalleled insights across all business functions and seniority levels.



The objective of this report is to provide executives from the Oil & Gas industry anywhere in the globe, very relevant information which will help them:

Quantify cost and skill advantages in human resources that India offers

Select the right manufacturing destination within India based on their individual context

Obtain human resources and related data for business planning

This report has been created with a singular focus in mind - to help decision makers obtain the right set of data points and information to make decisions regarding locations and human resources pertaining to the Oil & Gas industry in India.



Key Topics Covered



1. Location Intelligence

Geographical Inputs

Developmental Parameters

Industrial Ecosystem

Co-located Industries

Global Companies Manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking

Pyramid, Education & Salaries

3. Industry Insights

Availability of White-collar Workforce in Each Industry

Availability of Skills and Competencies

Workforce Intelligence

Factors Affecting Migration Preferences

Factors Affecting Job Changes

Companies Mentioned

Bharat Petroleum

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Adani Wilmar

Reliance Industries

ONGC

GAIL

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Gulf Oil Lubricants

Biomax Fuels

Castrol

Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Shell

ExxonMobil

