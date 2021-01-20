Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Industry in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most comprehensive report on the Oil & Gas industry, which covers the various sub-sectors in great detail. The workforce insights and compensation benchmarking will provide unparalleled insights across all business functions and seniority levels.

The objective of this report is to provide executives from the Oil & Gas industry anywhere in the globe, very relevant information which will help them:

  • Quantify cost and skill advantages in human resources that India offers
  • Select the right manufacturing destination within India based on their individual context
  • Obtain human resources and related data for business planning

This report has been created with a singular focus in mind - to help decision makers obtain the right set of data points and information to make decisions regarding locations and human resources pertaining to the Oil & Gas industry in India.

Key Topics Covered

1. Location Intelligence

  • Geographical Inputs
  • Developmental Parameters
  • Industrial Ecosystem
  • Co-located Industries
  • Global Companies Manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking

  • Pyramid, Education & Salaries

3. Industry Insights

  • Availability of White-collar Workforce in Each Industry
  • Availability of Skills and Competencies
  • Workforce Intelligence
  • Factors Affecting Migration Preferences
  • Factors Affecting Job Changes

Companies Mentioned

  • Bharat Petroleum
  • Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  • Adani Wilmar
  • Reliance Industries
  • ONGC
  • GAIL
  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
  • Gulf Oil Lubricants
  • Biomax Fuels
  • Castrol
  • Numaligarh Refinery Limited
  • Shell
  • ExxonMobil

