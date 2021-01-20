Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Convergence Boosting the Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electric power systems providers are part of a broader ecosystem within the aerospace industry supply chain, where hundreds of companies co-exist with varying levels of complementarity and dependency.



Commercial aviation has been seeing the highest levels of growth in recent years. Orders for new aircraft peaked in 2018, pushing the supply chain to capacity limits, which resulted in significant delays in deliveries and economic losses for OEMs and system integrators.



A series of transformations in the supply chain included several deals that led to a strong market concentration in the hands of large participants - now vertically integrated to improve efficiency, increase productivity, and remain competitive.



Given the integrated and interdependent supply chain, electric power system components manufacturers have not been immune to the various factors challenging the industry, notably the crisis triggered by the 737 MAX grounding order and the effects of COVID-19.



In light of such unprecedented crises, transformation plans are designed with an eye on industry recovery. Growth is expected to be slow and give rise to a new business model and supply chain.



There is much uncertainty with regard to the recovery process and the new market structure, but the post-pandemic normality is expected to bring profound changes in consumer behavior - in how they travel and interact with the industry. Increased safety regulations, as well as special attention to sustainability and healthcare issues, will help regain user confidence and return to the growth path that the market was able to maintain until 2018.



Key Features

To identify recovery and growth trends in the electrical power system components market

To provide a strategic overview of the market and technology trends and assess the transformative opportunities arising from them

To evaluate the segments that make up the market, identifying challenges and trends, and the opportunities that will lead to recovery and growth in each of them

Key Issues Addressed

Which are the segments that make up the market, and what is the revenue share of each?

Which are the main competitors in the market, and which are the biggest consumers?

Which are the opportunities that will lead to rapid market recovery and growth?

How is the market transforming, and what are the expected changes?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, Scope of Analysis

Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, Segmentation

Key Competitors, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Key Growth Metrics, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Growth Drivers, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Growth Driver Analysis, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Growth Restraints, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Growth Restraint Analysis, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Forecast Assumptions, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Production Forecast, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Forecast, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Customer (Line-fit), Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Pricing and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Competitive Environment, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Share, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Power Generation Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Power Generation Segment

Revenue Forecast, Power Generation Segment

Revenue Forecast by Aircraft Platform Type (Line-fit), Power Generation Segment

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream, Power Generation Segment

Forecast Analysis, Power Generation Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Power Conversion Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Power Distribution Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Electric Storage Systems Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Motorization Systems Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Digitalization for Enhanced Safety and Reliability, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Storage Technology for Greater Autonomy, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: New Material and Manufacturing Techniques for the Next Generation of Aircraft, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: All-electric Aircraft Technology for New Mobility Solutions, 2020

9. Appendix

