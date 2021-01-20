New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009303/?utm_source=GNW



• Application Type- Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Ear Nose Throat (ENT), Urology, Colonoscopy, and Others (Neurology and Arthrology)

• End-User- Hospital and Clinics, and Diagnostic Centres



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World



Growth Drivers



• High Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

• High Cost Associated with Reusable Endoscopes

• Increasing Infectious Diseases

• Growing Regulatory Approvals



Market Challenges



• Dominance of Reusable Endoscope Enterprises



Market Trends



• Growing Adoption of Single-Use Devices



Market Opportunities



• Development of Multipurpose Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope

• Rising Usage of Single-Use/Disposable Endoscope for Bronchoscopy and Hysteroscopy procedures



Key Companies Profiled



3NT Medical Ltd., Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Corinth MedTech, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., HOYA Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Integrated Endoscopy, KARL STORZ SE& CO.KG, OBP Medical Corporation, OTU Medical Inc., PArburch Medical Developments Ltd., and Prosurg Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key regulations abiding the development, commercialization, and clinical-use of single-use/disposable endoscope, across different regions?

• What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

• Who are the leading players which hold significant dominance on the global single-use/disposable endoscope market, currently?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global single-use/disposable endoscope market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

• What is the current annual demand for a single-use/disposable endoscope across different regions and its growth potential in the forecast period?

• What is the current market potential of single-use/disposable endoscope and what are the factors deciding the growth potential of a single-use/disposable endoscope, in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different applications and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What are the products in the pipeline, expected to be launched during the forecast period?

• What is the difference between a reusable endoscope and a single-use endoscope?

• What is the current demand contribution of different end-user types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global single-use/disposable endoscopy market?



Market Overview



The global single-use/disposable endoscopy market is witnessing a significant increase in size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $471.7 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.03% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secondary procedures including endoscopy services were shut down in 2020. However, the pandemic has created a positive impact on the net revenue in single-use endoscopes primarily due to the increase in infectious diseases and increasing awareness among patients regarding concern about hygiene has leaded to increase in demand of single-use endoscopes.



Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the global single-use/disposable endoscopy market. The market is driven by certain factors such as the rising incidences of hospital acquired infections, high cost associated with reusable endoscopes, increasing infectious diseases and growing regulatory approvals in the single-use/disposable market.



The market is favored by the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing regulatory approvals, and the lower cost associated with disposable endoscopes.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market’s snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001