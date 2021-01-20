Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and create new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.
The future of FM is technology-enabled and Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) will accelerate the use of digital technology. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for both service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market will see a significant drop in revenues in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.
To recover and grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies will need to segment growth opportunities into the Respond (short-term), Reset (mid-term) and Rebound (long-term) phases. This visionary study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic.
This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 (benchmarked against pre-COVID forecasts) and analyses the future of competition, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).
In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find; therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focus on business productivity and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years.
Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organisational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis Pre-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market
5. Macroeconomic Impact of COVID-19
6. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis Post-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market
6. Companies to Action
7. Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
8. Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
9. Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfjai
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: