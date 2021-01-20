New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 4K Medical Imaging Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009302/?utm_source=GNW

• Product Type- 4K Medical Displays, 4K Camera Systems, 4K Advanced Visualization Systems



Regional Segmentation



• North America- U.S. and Canada

• Europe- Germany, U.K, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, India, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World- Latin America, Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Demand for Superior Visualization Quality for Medical Field

• Advantages of 4K Ultra High Definition Over Full High Definition

• Availability of Technological Advanced Products in the Field of High-Definition Medical Imaging



Market Challenges



• High Capital Cost

• Requirement of Greater Bandwidth Connectivity

• Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Medical Displays



Market Opportunities



• Development of 8K Imaging Modalities

• Slim and Flexible Design for Space Saving



Key Companies Profiled



Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG., Sony Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eizo Corporation, LG Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Medtronic plc Carl Zeiss, Braco N.V., Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Ikegami Tsushinki, and Zimmer Biomet, among others.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the current market size and future potential of these products?

• What is the current market share and growth share of the different products in the market?

• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of 4K medical imaging market?

• What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global 4K-medical imaging market?

• What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

• Which technology is being researched and worked upon to improve the 4K-medical imaging systems?

• Who are the leading players dominating the global 4K-medical imaging market?

• What are the key development and strategies incorporated by the players of global 4K-medical imaging market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?



Overview on the Global 4K Medical Imaging Market



The global 4K medical imaging market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape.There is a rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance.



Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing advanced imaging and visualization systems into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of 4K medical imaging systems across the globe.



Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Forecast, 2020-2030



The global 4K medical imaging market was valued at $822.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2,399.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The increasing demand for superior visualization quality for medical field, and availability of technologically advanced products in the field of high-definition medical imaging, and the increasing incidences of chronic health conditions have driven the growth of the global 4K medical imaging market, huge R&D investments, among others, are the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth. These challenges include the physicians’ reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as 4K imaging. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on the 4K medical imaging market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.



Competitive Landscape



The global 4K medical imaging market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and establish a strong foothold in the market.



During January 2015-November 2020, the market witnessed approximately 38 partnership, alliance, and business expansion, two regulatory and legal activities, 49 new offerings, and five mergers and acquisitions in the past five years (2015-2020). New offerings were among the most frequently followed strategies that were incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.



Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel 4K medical imaging systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.



Moreover, the leading imaging modality providers in the global 4K medical imaging market include Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG., Sony Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eizo Corporation, LG Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Medtronic plc Carl Zeiss, Braco N.V., Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Ikegami Tsushinki, and Zimmer Biomet, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• South Korea

• Japan

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009302/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001