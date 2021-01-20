Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IIoT Technologies Improving Process Efficiencies Power Global Calibration and Repair Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global calibration and repair services market is anticipated to reach $3,996.9 million by 2024, driven by increased quality awareness, greater adoption by the aerospace and defense, and life sciences industries, and tightening regulations imposed by calibration regulatory authorities across the world.
The instruments used in industries such as aerospace and defense, life sciences, and automotive, all of which are strictly regulated, are at high risk of failure, creating the need for calibration at regular intervals.
Focus on automation and asset software also drives the calibration and repair services market because these tools reduce the amount of time required to perform calibration and improve the quality of service rendered. For some electrical equipment, users need only to plug the equipment into the software, and the test is conducted automatically.
Moreover, this market is expected to grow rapidly with the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected assets, considering all connected equipment must be calibrated regularly to ensure the proper functioning of the device network.
Growth opportunities for the calibration and repair services market include multi-vendor and multi-instrument capabilities, connected mobility, and life sciences market activity, with further market consolidation and continuous acquisitions expected.
However, the decline in activity across end markets such as consumer electronics, industrial, educational institutes, and energy due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to offset growth for the calibration and repair services market in the short-term. This trend is likely to reduce the frequency of on-site calibration and repair services due to social-distancing mandates.
The type of calibration and repair services covered are electrical/electronics, mechanical, physical/dimensional, and temperature/thermodynamic. The end-user industries include aerospace and defense, consumer electronics and semiconductors, communications, medical/life sciences, automotive, industrial, and others (educational institutes). The study period is from 2016 to 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Calibration, and Repair Services Market
3. Service Type and Regional Market Analysis
4. Aerospace and Defense Segment
5. Communications Segment
6. Automotive Segment
7. Medical and Life Sciences Segment
8. Consumer Electronics and Semi-Conductor Segment
9. Industrial Segment
10. Industry and Mega Trends
11. Growth Opportunities Universe, Global Calibration and Repair Services Market
12. Next steps
