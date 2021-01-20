Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking. Their enhanced properties, such as UV protection, barrier to moisture, gases and volatile components, mechanical strength, significantly improve packaging materials.
Nanomaterials-based packaging is used to:
The use of nanomaterials in packaging will play a significant role in:
Nanomaterials utilized in packaging include:
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Aims and objectives of the study
1.1.1 Properties of nanomaterials
1.1.2 Categorization
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market drivers and trends in packaging
3.1.1 Antimicrobial packaging for food safety
3.1.2 Active packaging
3.1.3 Intelligent/smart packaging
3.1.4 Biobased packaging and sustainable packaging
3.1.5 Improved barrier function to increase shelf life
3.2 Market challenges and risk assessment
3.3 Global market demand and revenues for nanopackaging
4 TYPES OF PACKAGING
4.1 Barrier films and coatings
4.2 Antimicrobial active packaging
4.3 Anti-counterfeit packaging
4.4 Intelligent packaging
5 NANOMATERIALS USED IN PACKAGING
5.1 Composites
5.2 Coatings and films
5.3 Nanosensors
5.4 Cellulose nanofibers (CNFs)
5.4.1 Paper and board packaging
5.4.2 Barrier films
5.4.3 Antimicrobial packaging
5.5 Cellulose nanocrystals
5.5.1 Properties
5.5.2 Applications
5.5.2.1 Barrier films
5.5.2.2 Anti-counterfeiting films
5.5.2.3 Antimicrobial coatings
5.6 Bacterials nanocellulose (BNC)
5.6.1 Applications
5.7 Graphene
5.7.1 Properties
5.7.2 Barrier films for food packaging
5.7.3 Anti-bacterial activity
5.7.4 Anti-viral activity
5.7.4.1 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)
5.8 Nanosilver
5.8.1 Properties
5.8.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity
5.8.3 Nanosilver in packaging
5.9 Nanosilica
5.9.1 Properties
5.9.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity
5.9.3 Easy-clean and dirt repellent
5.10 Zinc oxide nanoparticles
5.10.1 Properties
5.10.2 Antimicrobial packaging films
5.11 Carbon nanotubes
5.11.1 Properties
5.11.2 Antimicrobial activity
5.12 Chitosan nanoparticles
5.12.1 Antimicrobial coatings
5.12.2 Packaging coatings and films
5.13 Nanoclays
5.13.1 Properties
5.13.2 Barrier films
5.13.3 Nanoclay producers
5.14 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles
5.14.1 Properties
5.14.2 Antibacterial films
5.15 Copper nanoparticles
5.15.1 Properties
5.15.2 Anti-microbial coatings
5.16 Hydrophobic and hydrophilic coatings
5.16.1 Hydrophilic coatings
5.16.2 Hydrophobic coatings
5.16.2.1 Properties
5.17 Superhydrophobic coatings
5.17.1 Properties
5.17.1.1 Anti-microbial use
6 COMPANY PROFILES
7 REFERENCES
