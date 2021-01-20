Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide robotics technology market reached a valuation of USD 63 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% over 2020-2027. Better workplace safety, improved efficiency of different processes, and increased productivity are the key benefits encouraging the adoption of robotics technology. In addition, factors such as rising demand for automation, along with growing labor and energy costs are fostering the industry growth. On the contrary, high initial cost of robots and lack of knowledge among SMEs are negatively the overall industry dynamics.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3110289/

Product Type overview

Global robotics technology industry, based on type, is fragmented into service robots, industrial robots, mobile robots, and others. Of these, industrial robots segment is witnessing a robust growth, largely driven by the demand from the automotive industry. For instance, BMW AG, in April 2020, entered an agreement with KUKA to supply nearly 5,000 robots across its new production lines and manufacturing sites around the globe. As per the agreement, other innovatory products from the KUKA portfolio, such as its linear units utilized to improve robot's workspace and energy supply technology will also be provided.

Application scope

Global robotics technology market application spectrum includes aerospace, healthcare, defense and security, electronics, automotive, domestics, and others. Technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D are likely to increase the application scope of robots across the aforementioned areas. For example, the revolutionary mGrip modular grip system and automation solutions developed by Soft Robotics have introduced robotic applications across highly variable and unstructured food processing and packaging, consumer goods manufacturing, and e-commerce supply chain automation settings.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to the overall robotics technology market remuneration. Asia Pacific market is touted to grow considerably over the projected timeline, with China as leading contributor due to rapid deployment of robots in automotive and electronics sector. Moreover, rapid economic growth in other nations, such as India, are drafting favorable conditions for the industry expansion in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-robotics-technology-market-size-research

Global Robotics Technology Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

Mobile Robots

Others

Global Robotics Technology Market Component Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Robotics Technology Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Defense and Security

Electronics

Automotive

Domestics

Others (Government, Marketing Agency, and Finance)

Global Robotics Technology Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Robotics Technology Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Maxar Technologies, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Intuitive, Inc.

Adept Technologies, Inc.

Comau S.p.A.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Staubli International AG

Panasonic Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corp.

Denso Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

ABB Ltd.





Related Report:

Space Robotics Market Size, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025





Space Robotics Market is expected to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2025, as per new research report . Increasing government investments and projects related to space research and exploration in several countries is driving the industry demand. The launch of several satellites and spaceships working in deep and near spaces require timely maintenance and repairing, creating the need for highly efficient robotic systems. National organizations such as NASA, CSA, JAXA, etc., are introducing humanoid robots to perform the maintenance, servicing, and transportation operations to gain high efficiency, further developing the space robotics market. The rising trends of autonomous features and AI technology in robotic products will drive rapid industry expansion.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://marketprimes.com/