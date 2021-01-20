New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Servers Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Type, Memory Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009701/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread in several countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the rugged servers market.



Hardware segment expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the rugged servers market by contributing larger share during the forecast period.Hardware components offered by rugged server providers mainly include motherboards, power supply, USB connector assembly, CPUs, and hard disk drives.



These devices are the core components of rugged server systems through which data is accessed and transferred to client devices, such as computers, on a timely basis.These hardware components help to extract data and enable effective transfer to clients.



Therefore, the hardware is an integral part of an overall rugged server system.



Military & aerospace is expected to contribute largest share of market during the forecast period.

Critical missions and projects in military and aerospace sectors involve critical data that is transmitted to client devices through servers.As these missions are usually carried out in extreme environmental conditions, rugged servers are the most suitable servers to operate reliably in such conditions.



Therefore, the military & aerospace application segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rugged servers market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025.The ever-increasing use of telecom network services by domestic, as well as industrial, end users, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for secure data transfer is expected to fuel the demand for rugged servers in APAC.



Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC as mobile operators have reduced prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users.APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms.



It has two of the most densely populated countries—China and India—in the world.Due to its large population and a broad base of consumers, the telecommunications sector finds ample opportunities for growth.



Also, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries in APAC that have an established industrial base. These industries are significant end users of rugged servers.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 45%, Managers – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



Dell Technologies, Mercury Systems, Siemens, Core Systems, Crystal Group, Systel, Symmetrix, and Trenton Systems, among others, are some of the key players offering rugged servers.



The rugged servers market has been segmented into offering, type, memory size, application, and region. The rugged servers market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on offering, type, memory size, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the rugged servers market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the rugged servers market ecosystem.

• The report includes pricing analysis, patent analysis, ecosystem analysis as well as technology, trade and case study analysis pertaining to rugged servers.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the rugged servers market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the rugged servers market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues and market share.



