The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Market to Reach US$499.9 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System estimated at US$344.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$499.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$88.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$88.1 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Genesys Aerosystems

Honeywell International, Inc.

MicroPilot Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35



