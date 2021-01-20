New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seam Tapes Market by Type, Material, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758938/?utm_source=GNW

Polyurethane is expected to be the fastest growing material in the Seam tapes market during the forecast period.

Polyurethane is the fastest-growing material segment in the seam tapes market.Polyurethane, which is also referred to as polycarbamates, are linear polymers that have high abrasion resistance, impact resistance, water resistance, high flexibility, and versatile applications.



Due to these properties, the demand for polyurethane is increasing in the seam tapes market.



Intimate apparels industry is expected to lead the Seam tapes market during the forecast period.

The intimate apparels industry was the largest consumer of seam tapes, in terms of value, in 2019.Seam tapes are sew-less technology which is applied over the fabric or material by using hot air trapping method, or laser, or ultrasonic machinery.



These sew-free seam tapes are widely used in intimate apparel to eliminate bulky sewn seams, while also being moisture resistant, reliable, durable, flexible, avoiding discomfort caused by the sewn seams, and also improving and maintaining the fit of the garment.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for Seam tapes.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market of seam tapes, with China and India being the major emerging markets.The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for seam tapes from the intimate apparels and the sportswear industries.



China is a major manufacturer of seam tapes and had the highest consumption of seam tapes. It accounted for a share of about 56.6% of the seam tapes market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 8%, and South America - 2%



The seam tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as Bemis Associates (US), Sealon (South Korea), HiMEL (South Korea), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), and Adhesive Films, Inc. (NJ), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the seam tapes market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



