US breast cancer market has experienced advancements in the sector which have significantly improved the patient outcomes. The US breast cancer market when compared with the global breast cancer therapeutics market is a cutting-edge high tech firm which is packed with tons of healthcare opportunities. On the next generation of the healthcare facilities, US breast cancer therapeutics market is on the edge of providing the patients with the medical options that are specifically personalized depending on the hallmarks of the breast cancer. Our analysis for the US breast cancer market indicated that the overall healthcare opportunities and novel drug launches in the country can go higher than it has observed in the past few years. Based on every pharmaceutical technology and tools available in the country for the researchers, the extensive investment in the breast cancer research and development and further arrival of novel potential therapies are believed to accelerate the growth rate.

In the past few years, breast cancer market in the US has been declared as a major focused area for the major key players in the market, with an estimated 534 clinical trials in development. In addition to this, the overall commercial setting in the country with respect to the availability of breast cancer drugs is also inclining towards synergistic boosting of the growth parameters and opinion leader market when compared with the other emerging breast cancer markets in the world. In the research and development setting, researchers are oriented towards working against the major hallmarks of the breast cancer cells such as specific potential markers that could help the researchers to come up with specific diagnostic tools and inhibitors.

In short term, the US breast cancer therapeutics market is estimated to continue its large drive in the overall market by working on the settings that have great importance in the fast-end development of the market. The increasing number of major bio-pharmaceutical companies and local drug makers on breast cancer therapeutics market, competition for the access growth rate is also becoming aggressively intense. Same has gradually led to shortened cycle for developing a novel drug and thus causing the emergence of the US market as a world leader.

As per the research conducted for US breast cancer therapeutics market, it is estimated that the country is fledged with the success environment due to several novel drug launches, robust and strong clinical pipeline timeframe, and research and development paradigms focusing on greater emphasis on meeting the needs of the patient population. The overall arrival of the breast cancer therapeutics market in the country has aligned the researchers in the country to transform the entire unstructured breast cancer management services into a well-defined structure. All the major insights available for the market indicates towards an era that is well-designed to tackle the complexities that are generally observed in treating last stage breast cancer. As per the extensive research conducted, it is believed that the driving forces aligned within the market will surpass the complex challenges in small fraction of time, when compared with other breast cancer markets in the world. In addition to this, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income, large novel launches of drugs and many more are estimated to fuel the market in the next few years. Excessive penetration of all the defined parameters are estimated to develop more strong and robust landscape for breast cancer drugs in the future years.

Table of Contents

1. US Breast Cancer Drug Market Analysis

1.1 US Breast Cancer Market Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario

2. Approved Breast Cancer Drugs by Class

2.1 Chemotherapeutic Drugs

2.2 Hormonal Therapy

2.3 Immunotherapeutic Drugs

2.3.1 Targeted Antibodies (ADC/Monclonal /Trispecific)

2.3.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.4 Kinase Inhibitors

3. New Emerging Therapies in Breast Cancer

3.1 Targeted Endocrine Therapy

3.2 Oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD)

3.3 Immunotherapeutics through Cancer Vaccines

3.4 Tri-Specific NK Cell Engagers (TriKE)

3.5 Adoptive T Cell Therapy

4. US Breast Cancer Drug: Generic & Biosimilar Landscape

4.1 Current Scenario & Price Differential

4.2 Reimbursement Policy

5. US - Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 By Drug Class

5.2 By Formulation

5.3 By Organization

5.4 By Patient Segment

5.5 By Phase

5.6 By Target

6. US - Breast Cancer Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Clinical

6.4 Phase-0

6.5 Phase-I

6.6 Phase-I/II

6.7 Phase-II

6.8 Phase-II/III

6.9 Phase-III

6.10 Preregistration

6.11 Registered

7. US - Marketed Breast Cancer Drugs Clinical Insight

8. CDK 4/6 Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

8.1 Ribociclib (Kisqali)

8.2 Abemaciclib (Verzenio)

8.3 Palbociclib (Ibrance)

9. EGFR Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

9.1 Nertinib (Nerlynx)

9.2 Lapatinib (Tykerb)

10. Mitotic Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

10.1 Ixabepilone (Ixempra)

10.2 Eribulin (Halaven)

10.3 Paclitaxel-Protein Bound (Abraxane)

10.4 Paclitaxel (Taxol)

10.5 Docetaxel (Taxotere)

11. Aromatase Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

11.1 Anastrazole (Arimidex)

11.2 Letrozole (Femara)

11.3 Exemestane (Aromasin)

12. Hormonal Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

12.1 Raloxifene (Evista)

12.2 Tamoxifen (Soltamax)

12.3 Testosterone Cypionate (Depo-Testosterone)

12.4 Fluoxymesterone

12.5 Fareston (Toremifene)

13. Antimetabolite Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

13.1 Gemcitabine (Gemzar)

13.2 Capecitabine (Xeloda)

13.3 Flourouracil

13.4 Methotrexate

14. PARP Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

14.1 Olaparib (Lynparza)

14.2 Talazoparib (Telzenna)

15. Immunotherapy Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

15.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

15.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

15.3 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

15.4 Kadcyla (Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine)

15.5 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)

15.6 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

15.7 Enhertu (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan)

15.8 Phesgo (Hyaluronidase / Pertuzumab / Trastuzumab)

15.9 Herceptine Hylecta (Hyaluronidase / Trastuzumab)

15.10 Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan)

16. SERD for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

16.1 Fulvestrant (Faslodex) - Approval & Patent Dispute

16.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

16.3 Sales Analysis

17. Alkylating Agents for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

17.1 Cyclophosphamide

17.2 Thiotepa

18. Other Breast Cancer Drugs - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

18.1 Tucatinib

18.2 Doxorubicin

18.3 Everolimus

18.4 Alpelisib (Piqray)

19. US Breast Cancer Market Insights for Ongoing Research Work & Development

19.1 Single Dose Radiotherapy Beneficial Over Other Conventional Breast Cancer Treatment Options

19.2 Targeted Therapy to Emerge as Novel & Promising Opportunity for Breast Cancer Treatment

19.3 UCLA Researchers Define the Lack of Predictive Biomarkers in Breast Cancer Treatment

19.4 Development of Novel Model for Breast Cancer Patients by UCSF Researchers

19.5 Artificial Intelligence Applications Aids in the Development of Breast Cancer Treatment

19.6 More Promising Survival Rate of the Breast Cancer Patients due to Surgery Applications

19.7 Immunotherapy to Converge the Entire US Breast Cancer Market towards its Applications

19.8 Estrogen Positive Breast Cancer Patients to Receive Potential Drug Combination for Treatment

19.9 TNBC to Receive Special Attention for Novel Therapeutic Treatment Option

19.10 Rockefeller University Researchers to Introduce Telomere into Breast Cancer Treatment

19.11 Veru Oncology Pharmaceuticals Expansion of Clinical Pipeline for Breast Cancer

19.12 MIT Researchers to Revolutionize Breast Cancer Screening Methodologies by Artificial Intelligence Applications

19.13 Researchers to Explore More Hidden Parameters for Breast Cancer Tumors

19.14 Environmental Factors Exposure Study on Breast Cancer Development

19.15 Targeted Therapy to Improve Breast Cancer Treatment in Mice Model

20. Research & Collaborations Advancing the US Breast Cancer Market at a Splendid Rata

20.1 Celcuity, Massachusetts General Hospital & Puma Biotechnology to Enter into Collaboration for Advancing US Breast Cancer Market

20.2 US Based Pharmaceutical Company Pfizer to Collaborate with Japanese Pharmaceuticals to Expand Breast Cancer Market

20.3 MacroGenics & EVERSANA to Collaborate for Launch & Commercialization of Margetuximab Drug

20.4 New York Based Ibi & Atos Partners to Build Data for Breast Cancer Studies

20.5 NCCN & Pfizer to Collaborate for the Development of Metastatic Breast Cancer Market

20.6 Alphamab Oncology & Pfizer to Work Together on Ibrance Drug for HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Patients

20.7 Pfizer & Zymeworks to collaborate for Evaluating ZW25 Combination Therapy in Breast Cancer Patients

20.8 Pfizer & Flatiron Health to Expand Market for Breast Cancer Medicine Development

21. US Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

21.1 Market Favorable Parameters

21.2 Market Challenges

22. US Breast Cancer Market Future Prospects

23. Competitive Landscape

23.1 Agilent Technologies

23.2 AstraZeneca

23.3 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

23.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

23.5 Eisai Co Ltd

23.6 Eli Lilly

23.7 Novartis

23.8 Onyx Pharmaceuticals

23.9 Orion

23.10 Perrigo

23.11 Pfizer

23.12 Roche



