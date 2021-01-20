New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy, Ship Type, End-Use, Solution, Propulsion and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721750/?utm_source=GNW

The implementation of advanced systems acts as an important driver for the autonomous ships market. Autonomous ships are one of the variants of automated vessels. These ships involve integrating various systems and subsystems, enabling effective decision-making based on sensor fusion technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for processing the data, hence reducing or eliminating human intervention.



Based on autonomy, fully autonomous segment projected to lead autonomous ships market during the forecast period

Based on autonomy, the autonomous ships market is segmented into fully autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the fully autonomous segment of the autonomous ships market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing autonomous ships in European region.



Based on ship type, commercial segment projected to lead autonomous ships market during the forecast period

Based on ship type, the autonomous ships market is segmented into commercial and defense. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR, owing to the rising seaborne trade and tourism across the globe.



Based on end use, the linefit segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end use, the autonomous ships market is segmented into linefit and retrofit.The linefit segment is estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 as compared to the retrofit segment.



The growth of the line fit segment can be attributed to the increased investments in naval defense by various countries and rise in seaborne trade activities across the globe.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2020

The autonomous ships market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020.



Shipbuilding companies from Japan, South Korea, and China, are also among the largest players in each of the four major segments, namely, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and offshore vessels.Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, increasing maritime trade.



This rise in sea trade has subsequently led to an increasing demand for ships to transport manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the rising number of ships has increased the demand for autonomous ships in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of profile of primary participants in the Autonomous Ships Market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 77%, Tier 2 – 15%, and Tier 3 – 8%

• By Designation: Others – 79%, C Level – 16%, and Director Level – 5%

• By Region: North America – 51%, Europe – 16%, Asia Pacific – 15%, North America – 9%, Middle East – 9%



Key Players in the autonomous ships market ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg (Norway) are industry majors and have largely benefitted from their well-recognized brands, a wide range of products, and strong distribution capabilities in the autonomous ships market.



