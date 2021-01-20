New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "A2P Messaging Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141098/?utm_source=GNW

Enterprises are communicating more with their customers via mobile messaging; most brands and enterprises are choosing messaging to promote and market their products and services to attract and engage with new customers. As the A2P message providers search for the lowest cost delivery method, the traffic is directed through unauthorized channels; mobile carriers across the globe are losing their revenue through unauthorized grey routes. If left unchecked, this will lead to the widespread use of SMS grey routes at the carriers’ expense.

• By deployment mode, on-premises segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By deployment mode, on-premises segment segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.The on-premises segment and deployment mode is adopted by players who can install the platform at their own end without taking the service from a cloud service provider.



In A2P messaging market, most end users take the platform from SMS aggregators who service from cloud service providers. There are very few end users who choose on-premise mode of deployment and therefore, the cloud segment holds a large market share leading to on-premises segment growing at a higher CAGR.



Among applications, authentication services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under the applications segment, authentication services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Authentication services are basically used for communicating the authenticating messages to the customers In the A2P SMS market are used for applications are increasing which is increasing the number of logging in and registering messages for the consumers leading to a high growth rate of this segment.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, the rising investments for digital transformation, and the growing GDP in APAC countries.



China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the A2P messaging market in APAC.Owing to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment.



Hence, the untapped potential of APAC is attracting investments by major companies.A majority of MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the region.



This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for A2P SMS providers to increase their brand awareness.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Directors– 40%, Others*–5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and RoW** – 1%



Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 10 billion; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 1 and 10 billion of the overall revenues; and tier 3 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion of the overall revenues.

*Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **Rest of World (RoW) includes MEA and Latin America.



Source: Industry Experts

The following key A2P messaging vendors are profiled in the report:

• AT&T(US)

• Sinch(Sweden)

• Infobip(UK)

• China Mobile (China)

• Comviva (India)

• Orange (France)

• Route Mobile (India)

• Twilio(US)

• BICS (Belgium)

• Monty Mobile (UK)

• Syniverse (US)

• Global Message Services (Switzerland)

• Tyntec(UK)

• Silverstreet (Singapore)

• Vonage (US)

• Genesys (US)

• TATA Communications(India)

• Cequens (Egypt)

• Mitto(Switzerland)

• ClearSky Technologies (US)

• Sify Technologies (India)

• MSG91 (India)

• Textlocal (UK)

• Clickatell (US)

• Kaleyra (Italy)

• MessageBird (The Netherlands)



Research Coverage

The A2P messaging market is segmented into application (inquiry and search related services, customer relationship management services, notifications and alerts, authentication services, promotional and marketing services, voting and entertainment, pushed content services, interactive messages), traffic(national and multi-country), component( platform and services), platform(on-premises and cloud), vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and ITes, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, education,others) and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the A2P messaging market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the A2P messaging market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



