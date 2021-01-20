AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameAKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
Isin﻿XS1692931980
Coupon1.125
Maturity2021-10-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.10 %
Lowest accepted yield0.10 %
Highest yield0.10 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameAKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
IsinXS1889043359
Coupon1.875
Maturity2023-10-03
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0013359726
Coupon1.363
Maturity2022-07-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a

 

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0012675940
Coupon0.708
Maturity2022-01-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameWILLHEM AB
IsinSE0012193985
Coupon0.979
Maturity2025-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameWILLHEM AB
IsinSE0011088921
Coupon0.69
Maturity2022-01-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameLUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
IsinSE0012676666
Coupon0.825
Maturity2024-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameLUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
IsinSE0012676609
Coupon0.91
Maturity2025-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameTELE 2 AB
IsinXS2187707463
Coupon1.375
Maturity2025-06-10
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-01-20
NameTELE 2 AB
IsinXS1571151627
Coupon2.00
Maturity2023-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
Accepted at lowest yield, %n/a


 