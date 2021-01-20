New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pink Himalayan Salt Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009497/?utm_source=GNW

The pink color of the salt comes from various mineral impurities, especially iron, and other trace elements. The market for pink Himalayan salt is influenced directly by trends in the food industry, particularly in the fast-food and meat industries.

- Globalization and high influence of westernization in emerging countries are fueling the demand for foreign cuisines, such as Italian and French food, which call for specialized flavors and seasonings. There is also a growing opportunity in the market for organic flavored salts made from all-natural ingredients.



Key Market Trends

Changing Consumers’ Taste Palate Creating Demand for Ethnic and Authentic Cuisines



The consumers have been continuing to expand their palates, seeking new and unique ethnic flavors beyond their regional cuisines, thus, facilitating manufacturers and suppliers to introduce exciting ethnic food varieties in their product offerings. The expanding multicultural society is craving ethnically diverse food products. In this regard, an increasing number of manufacturers are seeking ethnic affiliations for their food products and labelling is becoming an integral part of the brand and the company’s brand image.



Gourmet salts including Himalayan pink salt are becoming vital ingredients for all types of international cuisines from various parts of the world, such as China, Korea, Japan, India, Mexico, France, as each kind of gourmet salts has its own specific function and provides specific taste and texture to the food. Pink Himalayan salt is mined from the Asian countries, particularly from the Punjab region of Pakistan, and is largely used as a food additive in numerous ethnic cuisines.



Increasing Consumption of Pink Salt in Middle-East



The market for Himalayan Pink Salt witnessed significant growth in the Middle East, due to the growing awareness regarding multiple health and skin benefits among the consumers. The rising incidence of hypertension and mineral deficiency-related diseases in the United Arab Emirates has also boosted the sales in the category, owing to its vivid mineral profile.



Primary consumer demographic are millennials, generation – z, who got influenced by global health and wellness trends. This is further fueled by strong Internet and social media penetration.



Additionally, Himalayan Pink salt mixed with water is being widely used as a natural electrolyte solution, which is lost rapidly due to harsh, Humid, Hot weather conditions in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The pink Himalayan salt market is highly fragmented, with numerous players offering pink Himalayan salt, as it requires less processing time, apart from repacking, which is attracting a greater number of small players into the market.



Major players, like McCormick & Company, are heavily capitalizing on R&D. Players are not only depending on product innovation but also concentrating on packaging innovation to go in-line with the environmental sentiments of consumers.



In developing new products, manufacturers are sensitive to ongoing consumer wariness and trends about choosing products that are suitable for their healthy lifestyle choices. Thus, players are offering products with international standards and certifications, such as Organic and Kosher.



