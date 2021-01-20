New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty PACS Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009486/?utm_source=GNW

Communication, however, is essential to the simplicity of operation and device problems being minimized.

- Additionally, the growing elderly population and successive growth in the occurrence of different diseases, the benefits affiliated with specialty PACS, government measures to boost the implementation of medical IT solutions, increased investment in diagnostic imaging, increased acceptance of medical imaging IT solutions, and increased use of imaging equipment may further boost the studied market’s growth during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Hospital segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Specialty PACS Market



The hospital segment retains a dominant share, owing to the increased patient population, and the hospitals provide full patient care services, beginning with the diagnosis and surgical interventions or continued nursing services. Several hospitals specialize in the diagnosis and care of different modalities, increased knowledge of the benefits of early detection of disease, technical advancements in imaging techniques, increased digitization of patient information, and continued growth in EMR adoption, which are some of the key factors that may drive the studied market’s growth during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the overall specialty PACS market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the factors, such as the growing patient’s pool, and rising geriatric population, among others. As per the United States Census Bureau 2017 Population Projections, by 2035, 78.0 million people may be over 65 years of age, rather than 76.7 million under 18 years of age in the United States. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, technological advancement in imaging modalities, early disease detection benefits, and the domicile presence of some of the key players in the region have been driving the market growth and are responsible for ensuring the dominance of the region.



Competitive Landscape

The specialty PACS market is competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players have been currently dominating the market. And some prominent players have been vigorously making collaborations, acquisition, and launching new products with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the world. Some of the companies, which are currently dominating the market, are IBM Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), Siemens AG, and Philips Healthcare.







