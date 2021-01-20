Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market (2020-2025) by Type of Vaccine, Product, Sectors, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 7.9 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7%.
The factors such as the rising prevalence of pneumococcal diseases amongst the population and the introduction of novel vaccines have supported the growth of the market. The growing awareness programs about pneumococcal diseases initiated by the Government are also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of novel vaccines, trials, and launches with improved serotype coverage shall bring about growth opportunities in this market and help improve the coverage rate.
However, the longer timelines taken to introduce a vaccine and the attached costs in the development of the vaccines hinders the growth of this market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Trends
Segments Covered
By Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccines are anticipated to account as the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. They are considered to be more robust over polysaccharide ones and hence are more preferred leading to high demand. It also covers a wide age group as it can vaccinate an infant from 6 weeks old to 5years of age and for people over 50 + age groups, reducing asymptomatic delivery of the bacteria, and thus resulting in marked group immunity.
By Product Type, Prevnar-13 is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period as it is recommended by the WHO as an efficient vaccine against pneumonia and has therefore been the widely adopted 13-valent PCV vaccines across the world. It has also been used as an essential vaccine for people above 50 age groups.
By Sector, the Private Sector is considered to be the largest segment contributing to the growth during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the high number of private hospitals and clinics. The cost at which a vaccine is sold in a private hospital and/or a clinic is comparatively high with regards to NGO or Government aided centers resulting in high growth activities.
By the Distribution channel, the Non-Governmental Organizations are anticipated to account for the fastest growth during the forecasted period with the presence of UNICEF, GAVI, and the WHO. They are major promoters of this Vaccine by distributing the Vaccine from the source(manufacturer) to the destination(locational geographies), which have propelled the demand of this segment.
By Geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share. The factors promoting the growth of this market are an established healthcare system, high investments in the R&D sector, followed by Government initiatives. For example, the US has called upon an initiative of the Healthy People 2020 goals to increase pneumococcal vaccination coverage to 60% in high-risk adults.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Nuron Biotech Inc., CSL Ltd., Biomed Pvt. Ltd., China National Biotec Group, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.
Why buy this report?
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)
6.3 Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV)
7 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Prevnar 13
7.3 Synflorix
7.4 Pneumovax 23
8 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Sectors
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Public Sector
8.3 Private Sector
9 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channels
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Distributor Partner Companies
9.3 Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)
9.4 Government Authorities
10 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments& Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
12.2 LG Chem Ltd.
12.3 Merck & Co., Inc.
12.4 Panacea Biotec Limited
12.5 Pfizer Inc
12.6 Pnuvax Incorporated
12.7 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
12.8 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)
12.9 Sk Bioscience
12.10 Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
12.11 Nuron Biotech Inc.,
12.12 CSL Ltd.
12.13 Biomed Pvt. Ltd
12.14 Sanofi Pasteur
12.15 China National Biotec Group
12.16 Astellas Pharma Inc
12.17 AstraZeneca PLC
12.18 Emergent BioSolutions Inc
12.19 Johnson & Johnson
13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
