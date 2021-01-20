Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.1% and reach a market size of USD 41.20 Billion in 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of mHealth, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses such as asthma, arthritis, and diabetes, coupled with emergence of more resilient healthcare services, patient data tracking, and advanced diagnostic treatments are some key factors driving market revenue growth currently.
Adoption of initiatives to minimize healthcare burden on payers, and others to promote applications and approaches that boost quality of life of patients and reduce costs of Health Information Technology (HCIT) are other key factors supporting market growth. In 2019, a two-partisan legislative committee in the U.S. proposed a bipartisan bill to offer USD 25 million in funding to the City, State, and Federal Government to design the Social Determinants Accelerator Program to augment patient identification.
In March 2019, the American Medical Association joined forces with PatientPoint to extend access to healthcare facilities that enable better treatment and management of chronic diseases and type 2 diabetes. Around 6,500 practitioners across the United States are expected to aid in increasing awareness amongst people about disease prevention through PatientPoint technology. These measures and initiatives are expected to drive industry and market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights from the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, delivery, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Delivery Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
