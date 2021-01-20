New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Global cell sorting market revenue growth is expected to be driven by expansions and developments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and rising investment in research & development initiatives and projects.

Increase in healthcare budgets in developing economies and rise in need for development of targeted therapies are other key factors driving growth of the cell sorting market. Advancements in biotechnology and increase in adoption of cell sorters for research and development activities are also expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period. The global cell sorting market is consolidated and complex in nature, with major international players accounting for a significant market revenue share. This also limits entry of new players into the market. In addition, emergence of microfluidics technology for cell sorting is expected to open up new and more lucrative opportunities for companies operating in this market.

However, lack of awareness regarding cell sorting is expected to limit adoption in developing economies to a certain extent in the near future.

The COVID-19 Impact:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for cell sorting surged at a rapid rate. The need to develop an efficient and cost-effective vaccine and therapy for COVID-19 has driven demand for cell sorting in clinical research to a new high. Investments in research to develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19 continue to rise, which is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest

The cell sorters segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global cell sorting market in 2019. Emergence of advanced cell sorters has enabled resolving several issues related to cell sorting procedures, resulting in quicker decisions. .

The micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) technology, which comprises nano-imprint, lithography, and dry and wet etching, is employed to manufacture microfluidic devices with a wide range of substrate materials such as glass, silicon, metals, and polymers. Growing application of the technology in wells, nozzles, channels, and jets, is expected to drive growth of the MEMS segment over the forecast period.

Increase in cellular analysis activities in the fields of stem cells research, cancer research, cell engineering, drug discovery, and protein engineering boosted revenue growth of the research application segment in 2019.

Revenue from the Asia Pacific cell sorting market is growing at the highest rate currently, and can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer among individuals in countries in the region. Additionally, growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region is also propelling growth of the cell sorting market.

Key participants include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Union Biometrica, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cell sorting market on the basis of product and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cell Sorters Reagents & Consumables Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting Jet-in-air Cell Sorting Cuvette-based Cell Sorting MEMS - Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Clinical Research Stem Cell Research Immunology & Cancer Research Drug Discovery Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Medical Schools & Academic Institutions Research Institutions Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



