The "Global Pulmonary Drugs Market (2020-2025) by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report



The Global Pulmonary Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 55 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 65.3 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The factors that are driving the market include the rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases and the growing geriatric population. The heavy investments have equally favored market growth. With the entry of innovative drugs into the markets, there is an increased scope for market growth. Government and non-government initiatives, and the availability of biosimilars, increasing tobacco smoking are fuelling the market growth.



However, factors such as low awareness about drug delivery and longer timelines are restricting the growth of the market. Expensive clinical trials and the commercialization of new drugs are some of the pulmonary drug market challenges.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Pulmonary Diseases

Increasing Burden of Geriatric Population

High Inclination to Tobacco Smoking

Advantages of the Pulmonary Route as an Alternative to Oral and Parenteral Delivery Methods

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations for Product Approval

Side Effects Associated with Drugs

Less Awareness Regarding Pulmonary Drugs Delivery

Opportunities

Heavy Investments and Research Initiatives taken by the Government into Pulmonary Drugs Therapeutics

Trends

The Rse in the Use of Bronchodilators and Dry Powder Inhalers

Use of Particle Engineering Techniques in Drug Formulations

Segments Covered



By Drug Class, Combination Drugs are likely to see the fastest growth during the forecasted period. It is mainly because it is comparatively non-toxic over other drugs and the key companies face no real competition from the generics. Besides, with the advent of triple combination drugs, the demand is likely to increase in the estimated period.



By Indication, COPD is being considered as the fastest-growing segment. The factors attributing to the growth are the high number of patients affected by COPD, especially asthma. There have been increasing drug approvals, which have further led to growth in the respective segment.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors underlying the growth of the market are the high prevalence of respiratory diseases with a hike in COPD and asthma, followed by a rising geriatric population, which has led to high demand for pulmonary drugs. These factors have also led to the rise in the per capita health expenditure in the region, further contributing to growth.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Sanofi SA, AstraZenca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, and Circassia.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Drug Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Beta-2 Agonists

6.3 Anti-cholinergic Agents

6.4 Oral and Inhaled Corticosteroids

6.5 Anti-leukotrienes

6.6 Antihistamines

6.7 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.8 Combination Drugs

6.9 Others



7 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asthma

7.3 COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

7.4 Allergic Rhinitis

7.5 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

7.6 Cystic Fibrosis

7.7 Others



8 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Drug Stores

8.5 Others



9 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AstraZeneca PLC

11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.5 Grifols, S.A.

11.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.7 Pfizer Inc.

11.8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.9 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

11.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

11.11 MannKind Corporation

11.12 Gilbert technologies,

11.13 Philips Respironics,

11.14 Novartis AG

11.15 Sanofi

11.16 Mylan N.V.

11.17 Circassia

11.18 Mallinckrodt



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjriot

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

