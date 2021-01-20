New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Sequencing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009477/?utm_source=GNW





The technological advancements in sequencing, from 2D sequencing in the 1970s to DNA sequencing, has come a long way. In recent years, platforms, such as Illumina/ Solexa, ABI/ SOLiD, 454/Roche, and Helicos, have provided unique prospects for high-throughput functional genomic research. After the introduction of NGS technologies in 2005, they have had an incredible influence on genomic research. Currently, next-generation sequencing has its application in the diagnosis of a variety of illnesses, such as cancer, hematological disorders, neurology, psychiatry, dysmorphology, vision and hearing impairment, cardiology, and pharmacogenomics. It is also used as a tool for noninvasive prenatal tests. NGS technologies have been used for standard sequencing applications, like genome sequencing and for novel applications that were previously unexplored by using Sanger sequencing. Applications include whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, metagenomic characterization of microbial types in environmental and clinical specimens, explanation of DNA binding sites for chromatin and regulatory proteins, and targeted re-sequencing of specific sites in the human genome, identified by linkage analyses.



Next Generation Sequencing is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth Opportunity in the Sequencing Type Segment



Next-generation Sequencing can be of several types based on the technology. For example, the benefits offered by whole genome sequencing techniques, such as ease of handling, affordability, and accuracy, are expected to boost their demand. Additionally, these tests are usually preferred by the market players as a single test, which is capable of providing information on multiple factors, such as virulence, serotype, and resistance. FDA is applying NGS in innovative ways, which can help reduce foodborne illnesses and deaths. Isolation of pathogens from food or environmental samples may be compared to clinical isolates from patients. A reliable link between the two is made, which helps define the scope of a foodborne illness outbreak. Owing to such factors, the concerned segment is expected to observe a steady growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America dominated the global market studied, in 2018, owing to the increase in funding and support activities by the government and non-government entities, especially in the United States. By supporting genomics research, various government bodies, like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute) have supported the work on sequencing of the human genome, and fund research on the genome’s structure, function, and role in health and disease. They also support studies on the ethical, legal, and social implications (ELSI) of genome research. The US National Human Genome Research Institute and the US National Academy of Medicine organized 90 leaders in genomic medicine from the United States and 25 other countries in Genomic Medicine Symposium in 2014, in order to identify opportunities for collaborations that promote the responsible practice of genomic medicine.



The DNA Sequencing market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, hold a substantial share in the DNA Sequencing market.



