The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Increasing patient volume and subsequent growth in the demand for health insurance, the growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Services to have the largest share in Patient access solutions market



Based on product and service, the patient access solutions market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for system integration are expected to boost the services market in the coming years.



Support and Maintenance services to have the largest share in 2019



The patient access services market, by type, is segmented into support and maintenance, implementation, and training and education services. In 2019, the support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing demand for upgradation and enhancements along with the increasing complexity of patient access software are driving the growth of the support and maintenance services segment.



Automated updating features to support the growth of web & cloud based solutions



Based on delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web and cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2019, the web and cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market. The flexibility of working from remote areas, affordability, and automated updating features are some of the key advantages associated with web and cloud-based solutions.



North America dominated the Patient access solutions market in 2019



North America dominated the patient access solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America's large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, increasing volume of claims denials, high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Access Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Patient Access Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode & End-user (2019)

4.3 Patient Access Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Patient Access Solutions Market (2020?2025)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Maintain Regulatory Compliance

5.2.1.2 Increasing Patient Volume and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Health Insurance

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance of Denials Management

5.2.1.4 Declining Reimbursement Rates

5.2.1.5 Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Huge Growth Potential in Emerging Healthcare It Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Patient Access Solutions

5.2.4.3 High Deployment Costs

5.3 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Access Solutions Market



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Us: Current Scenario of Healthcare Claims Management

6.2.1 Manual Vs. Electronic Claims Management Processes

6.2.2 Lack of Standardization Between Payer Policies

6.3 Us: Adoption Trends for Patient Access Solutions

6.4 Patient Access Solutions and Value-Based Care

6.5 HCIT Expenditure Analysis

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6 Us: HCIT Adoption Trends in the US

6.7 Regulatory Analysis

6.7.1 North America

6.7.1.1 US

6.7.1.2 Canada

6.7.2 Asia-Pacific

6.8 Industry Trends

6.8.1 Growing Focus on Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS)

6.8.2 Budgetary Constraints and Cost-Cutting Measures Are Driving the Adoption of Patient Access Solutions in European Hospitals

6.9 Ecosystem

6.1 Technology Analysis



7 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Products and Services of the Patient Access Solutions Market

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 the Rising Trend of Outsourcing is Driving the Growth of the Support and Maintenance Services Segment

7.3.2 Implementation Services

7.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Software by Healthcare Providers is Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.3.3 Training & Education Services

7.3.3.1 Training & Education Services Increase Healthcare Providers' Awareness of the Latest Patient Access Solutions Available in the Market

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Eligibility Verification Software

7.4.1.1 Real-Time Access to Healthcare Payers Has Increased the Demand for Eligibility Verification Software

7.4.2 Medical Necessity Management Software

7.4.2.1 Accelerated Cash Flow & Net Revenue is Driving the Adoption of Electronic Medical Necessity Management Solutions

7.4.3 Precertification & Authorization Software

7.4.3.1 Precertification and Authorization Software is Cost-Efficient

7.4.4 Claims Denial & Appeal Management

7.4.4.1 the Software Offers Streamlined Productivity Tools and Claims-Related Alerts

7.4.5 Payment Estimation Software

7.4.5.1 the Need to Control Growing Healthcare Costs is Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.4.6 Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software

7.4.6.1 Government Initiatives Are Driving the Popularity of Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software

7.4.7 Other Software



8 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness & Large Storage Capacity Are Some of the Advantages of Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.3 On-Premise Solutions

8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce the Risk of Data Breaches & Other Security Issues



9 Patient Access Solutions Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-users of Patient Access Solutions

9.3 Healthcare Providers

9.3.1 Healthcare Providers Are Major End-users of Patient Access Solutions

9.4 Hcit Outsourcing Companies

9.4.1 Hcit Outsourcing Companies to Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

9.5 Other End-users



10 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Patient Access Solutions Market: Geographical Assessment

11.4 Patient Access Solutions Market: R&D Expenditure

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Market Players

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6.1 Analysis of the Product & Service Portfolios of the Major Players in the Patient Access Solutions Market

11.6.2 Business Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Patient Access Solutions Market

11.7 Vendor Dive

11.7.1 Stars

11.7.2 Emerging Leaders

11.7.3 Pervasive

11.7.4 Emerging Companies

11.7.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Patient Access Solutions Market, 2019

11.8 Market Share Analysis

11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.9.1 Product Launches

11.9.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

11.9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.9.4 Expansions

11.10 Start-Up Matrix

11.10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

11.10.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.10.1.2 Starting Blocks

11.10.1.3 Responsive Companies

11.10.1.4 Dynamic Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mckesson Corporation

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Cognizant

12.4 Experian plc

12.5 3M

12.6 Conifer Health Solutions

12.7 Optum

12.8 Craneware

12.9 Genentech, Usa Inc. (Roche)

12.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.11 Epic Systems Corporation

12.12 Waystar

12.13 Ssi Group

12.14 Cirius Group

12.15 Accureg Software

12.16 Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

12.17 KyruUS

12.18 Exela Technologies

12.19 Access One, Inc.

12.20 Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

