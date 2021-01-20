New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-touch Technology Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009466/?utm_source=GNW

These devices help multiple users to collaboratively work over a single device.



- The major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are establishing their units in the developing countries, as they provide cheap labor and due to the availability of raw materials at a lower cost. However, the high cost of touch screen panels is restraining the growth of the market.

- Additionally, the retail industry is using interactive multi-touch displays for branding and customer engagement strategies in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe. Interactive kiosks and table displays are examples of multi-touch technologies in these markets.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Use of Consumer Electronics is Driving the Demand



- Surge in digitalization and increased sales of smartphones and personal computers have created a potential space for multi-touch technology in the global market. Decreasing cost of high-end electronics product and growing preference toward adopting updated technology are primarily driving the market for consumer electronics in various parts of the world.

- Specifically, in developed economies, including South Korea, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, and many others smartphone adoption is found to be more than 70% of the total population. Developing nations, like India, China, and Brazil possess high potential for market development in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific Projected to be the Fastest Growing Market



- The Asia-Pacific region has seen rapid growth in the multi-touch technology market and is expected to sustain the growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has resulted in an increase in the disposable income of the people in the Asia-Pacific region, which is letting the consumers spend on new technologies.

- Growing awareness about the internet of things (IoT) and increasing adoption of smart technologies are creating more opportunities in the region. High population and digitalization have resulted in the growth of the smartphones market in the region.

- Moreover, most of the major smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, One Plus, Panasonic, Huawei, etc., hail from this region. As the multi-touch technology finds its applications in smartphones and various other smart devices, the multi-touch technology market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The multi-touch technology market is a fragmented one with the presence of various global, as well as regional players, such as 3M, A D Metro Inc., DMC Co. Ltd, Dongguan Cloudtop Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, GestureTek, Ideum, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, TouchNetix Limited, and many others. Most of these players are involved in several strategic developments, including mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and market expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market studied.



- January 2018 - Cypress Semiconductor Corp. introduced a new automotive capacitive touch screen controller that delivered advanced next-generation systems for infotainment usage. The technology has the capability to detect finger movements up to 35 mm above the screen and force touch capability to provide accurate measurements of independent fingers’ movements.

- February 2018 - Panasonic Corporation launched “ShadowSense”, a high-end multi-touch interactive display technology to enhance its product offering in the multi-touch technology market.



