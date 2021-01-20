New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compact Camera Module Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009463/?utm_source=GNW





- The average selling price of the camera modules is continuously declining over the past recent year. Along with that, the need for fast innovations in the camera module is assisting for retaining the dominance with the critical players in the market.

- The application of CCM in the automotive for advanced driving assistance and automotive electronics is driving the market for a compact camera module. The innovation in the CCM design has benefited to the rising application in automobiles.

- Additionally, the demand for CMOS camera modules is increasing rapidly, as CMOS sensors offer various advantages over CCD sensors, such as low power consumption, faster frame rate, ease of manufacturing, and low cost. Moreover, the advancements in CMOS design, like miniaturization, make it possible to achieve better performance and quality of images even in low light conditions.

- According to Sony Corporation, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a very minimal effect on the production of image sensors (particularly CMOS image sensors), including any impact on the procurement of materials. However, owing to the factors mentioned above, the company only expects to take a hit in terms of supply chain issues for smartphone manufacturers. This has been positive news for end users that rely on Sony chips, as they need not face any issues in procuring image sensors for their latest products



Key Market Trends

Mobile Sector to Hold the Largest Market Share



- Mobile segment holds the largest market share of the compact camera module market, owing to the growing consumer specifications and the stiff competitive nature of the market. Cameras have become a critical and important feature for mobile device manufacturers as the purchasing decision of the consumer is also greatly dependent on the type of camera and the pixel size of the camera.

- The CCM market is aided by the adoption of high-resolution cameras in mobiles and has been proliferated by the adoption of multiple front and back cameras as well. The market is driven by the increasing resolution requirement for both rear and front-facing mobile cameras.

- Even though the smartphone market has reached the maturity level, the continuous advancement in the sensors technology and the trend towards the depth effect of mobile cameras has raised the application of multiple compact camera modules for each smartphone unit increasing the demand for CCM in the segment.

- According to the Zenith, smartphone penetration has reached 66% in the year 2018. Also, the rising number of smartphone shipped year on year is expected to follow the trend.



Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth



- Demand for connected cars in Japan buoyed by the Japanese governments plans to improve the connected cars division before Olympics 2020, is expected to boost the demand for CMM in the near future. These have led Japanese OEMs to showcase the AD technologies, to increase the consumers’ awareness for automated driving systems.

- China and India are the countries with the highest number of smartphones. Also, the development in the laptops and notebooks towards faster and thinner is advancing camera module companies for further improved quality innovations. The rapid increase in smartphone penetration and the growing disposable income is driving population for the quick switch to the latest technologies on consumer electronics.

- Moreover, the introduction of the smart cities is acting as a significant driving force for the video surveillance market in China. Advanced video surveillance techniques have been integrated with the city administration to boost efficiency.



Competitive Landscape

With significant advancements in technology and an evolving supply chain, the market is consolidated. The present CCM market is mainly dominated by Asian players, mainly Japanese and Korean firms. The market is also witnessing an emergence of Chinese and Taiwanese firms as well.



- In January 2020, Himax Imaging Inc. launched HM0360, the industry-first ultra-low power and low-latency back-Illuminated CMOS image sensor solution with autonomous modes of operations. It supports multiple power supply configurations with minimal passive components to enable a highly compact camera module design intelligent visual sensing applications, such as human presence detection and tracking, gaze detection, behavioral analysis, and pose estimation, for growing markets, like smart home, smart building, healthcare, smartphone, and AR/VR devices

- In December 2020, ams AG introduced one of the world’s smallest digital camera modules. The company announced the pre-release of one of the smallest, lightest 100k pixel image sensors to deliver a digital video output suitable for use in mobile or wearable consumer devices, such as virtual reality (VR) headsets. This new NanEyeC image sensor is being supplied as a lensed, chip-scale module with a footprint of 1mm2 and a weight of about 1g. The NanEyeC camera is a fully featured image sensor supplied as a 1mm x 1mm lensed surface-mount module.



