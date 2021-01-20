Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for healthcare fabrics in 2019 was USD 15,096 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.78% between 2020 and 2025.



Increasing awareness of hygiene products through promotions and advertising is primarily driving the healthcare fabrics market. However, the increased use of sanitary napkins among females has led to a serious environmental concern..



The major application of healthcare fabrics is in hygiene, blanket & bedding and clothing. Healthcare fabrics are specifically manufactured for different applications in the healthcare sector. These fabrics are designed and produced to be used in medical and hygiene applications.



Polyester expected to be the fastest-growing raw material of the healthcare fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



Among raw materials, the polyester segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high-growth of the polyester segment can be attributed to its high performance at lower cost, as fabrics made out of polyester are strong and have high tensile strength. They are highly durable, chemical resistant, wrinkle-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and offer structural stability. Thus, the demand for polyester is expected increase during the forecast period.



The hygiene estimated to account for the largest share of the overall healthcare fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



The demand for healthcare fabrics in hygiene products is mainly driven by the increase in consumption of sanitary napkins, adult diapers and baby diapers in the emerging countries of the APAC. Moreover, rising awareness and growing disposable incomes coupled with the rising numbers in the new born and menstruating population is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in hygiene products.



Amongst fabric type, the non-woven segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Non-woven fabrics are used in various hygiene products ranging from baby diapers, to adult incontinence products. Non-woven fabrics are used as an alternative to traditional textiles due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort and fit, stretchability, and cost effectiveness. These have various advantages over woven and knitted fabrics and hence this segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Strong hygiene awareness in Europe to drive the demand for healthcare fabrics in the region.



Europe is the largest market for healthcare fabrics, followed by APAC and North America. The growth of this market in Europe is propelled by high expenditure on healthcare and increased purchasing power. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics that are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health and hygiene drives the demand for feminine hygiene products, which will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics across APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Healthcare Fabrics Market

4.2 Healthcare Fabrics Market Size, by Region

4.3 Europe: Healthcare Fabrics Market, by Fabric Type and Country, 2019

4.4 Healthcare Fabrics Market Size, by Application

4.5 Healthcare Fabrics Market Size, by Raw Material

4.6 Healthcare Fabrics Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Hygiene Products

5.2.1.2 Improved Quality of Healthcare Fabrics

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Better and Convenient Wound Dressing Material

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Non-Woven Fabrics in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Carbon Footprint Due to the Use of Female Hygiene Products

5.2.2.2 Availability of Alternative Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Medical Science and Textile Industry

5.2.3.2 Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Counterfeited Healthcare Clothing in the Market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 List of New Technologies in Healthcare Fabrics, by Application

5.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment

5.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical & Healthcare Industry

5.6.1 Disruption in the Healthcare Industry Due to COVID-19

5.6.2 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Improve Production



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturing

6.1.3 Distribution to the End-User

6.2 Average Selling Price Trend

6.3 Healthcare Fabrics Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.3.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.3.4 Realistic Scenario

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.4.1 Approach

6.4.2 Document Type

6.4.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.4.4 Top Applicants

6.5 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

6.6 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.7 Case Studies

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.9 Trade Data Statistics

6.9.1 Import of Healthcare Fabrics: US

6.9.2 Import of Healthcare Fabrics: India

6.9.3 Import of Healthcare Fabrics: Brazil

6.9.4 Export of Healthcare Fabrics: India



7 Healthcare Fabrics Market, by Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene

7.2.1 Lightest of All the Fibers

7.3 Cotton

7.3.1 Demand for Acid-Resistant Fibers to Drive the Market

7.4 Polyester

7.4.1 High Tensile Strength to Increase Its Use

7.5 Viscose

7.5.1 Demand from Dressing Application is Driving the Market

7.6 Polyamide

7.6.1 High Elasticity, Abrasion Resistance, and High Melting Point to Drive the Market

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Polyurethane

7.7.2 Polyethylene

7.7.3 Vinyl



8 Healthcare Fabrics Market, by Fabric Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Woven Fabric

8.2.1 Demand from Hygiene Applications to Drive the Market

8.3 Woven Fabrics

8.3.1 High Cost Restraining Market Growth

8.4 Knitted Fabrics

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Surgical Hosiery Driving the Market



9 Healthcare Fabrics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hygiene Products

9.2.1 Demand from Developing Countries to Drive the Market

9.2.2 Sanitary Napkin

9.2.3 Baby Diaper

9.2.4 Adult Diaper

9.3 Dressing Products

9.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Wound Care Products Driving the Market

9.4 Clothing

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Disposables Driving the Market

9.5 Blanket & Bedding

9.5.1 Demand for Anti-Microbial Fabric to Drive the Market

9.6 Privacy Curtain

9.6.1 Most Widely Used Material in Producing Privacy Curtains for Hospitals

9.7 Upholstery

9.7.1 Polyester and Vinyl Are Widely Used Fibers in this Application

9.8 Others



10 Healthcare Fabrics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

11.5 Market Share Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

11.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.8 Business Strategy Excellence

11.9 Startup and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

11.10 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.11 Business Strategy Excellence

11.12 Competitive Scenarios

11.12.1 New Product Launch

11.12.2 Expansion

11.12.3 Collaboration

11.12.4 Acquisition



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Berry Global Group Inc.

12.2 Freudenberg Group

12.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

12.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.5 Knoll, Inc.

12.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.7 Eximius Incorporation

12.8 Paramount Tech Fab Industries

12.9 Carnegie Fabrics, LLC

12.10 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd

12.11 Other Key Market Players

12.11.1 Designtex

12.11.2 Brentano Fabrics

12.11.3 Maharam Fabric Corporation

12.11.4 Architex International

12.11.5 Saaf Advanced Fabrics

12.11.6 Sidwin Fabrics Pvt Ltd

12.11.7 Welspun India Ltd

12.11.8 Global Nonwovens Limited

12.11.9 Fabtex

12.11.10 Agua Fabrics

12.11.11 Jaden Fabrics, Inc.

12.11.12 The Mitchell Group

12.11.13 Baltex Fabrics

12.11.14 Eastex Products, Inc.

12.11.15 Fitesa



13 Adjacent & Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitation

13.3 Non-Woven Fabrics Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.4 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Region

13.4.1 APAC

13.4.1.1 by Country

13.4.1.2 by Application

13.4.2 Europe

13.4.2.1 by Country

13.4.2.2 by Application

13.4.3 North America

13.4.3.1 by Country

13.4.3.2 by Application

13.4.4 Middle East & Africa

13.4.4.1 by Country

13.4.4.2 by Application

13.4.5 South America

13.4.5.1 by Country

13.4.5.2 by Application



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

