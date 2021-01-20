Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.00 Billion by 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor driving high revenue growth of the market includes increasing utilization of mice models for personalized drug production. In addition, increasing investments in research and development initiatives and activities in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors is another factor expected to augment global mice model market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising use of mice models in the production of monoclonal antibodies is expected to support growth of the global mice model market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

However, a key factor that is expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period is continuous discovery of substitute approaches for animal studies.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, The Jackson Laboratory introduced the K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse to help in COVID-19 research activities with mice models.

During the forecast period, revenue from the knockout segment is expected to expand substantially. Use of knockout mice in study offers several benefits; for example, impact of the target gene can be minimized without any of the adverse effects of drugs and the genome can be modified to determine the essential role of several endogenous variables in behavior. This factor is expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment in the near future.

Revenue from the genetic testing segment is projected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. In genetic research and clinical studies of different human diseases, mice are often used as the mouse genome is highly similar to that of humans.

Due to the reliable execution of microinjection technology and subsequent high preference for this solution, revenue from the microinjection segment is expected to expand significantly throughout the forecast period.

The infectious diseases segment revenue is expected to expand substantially due to a variety of factors. Using mice models, groups of researchers can explore how pathogens initiate infections, determine the role of certain host genes in either disease prevention or mitigation, and identify potential targets for the control and diagnosis of a spectrum of contagious diseases. This has been resulting in high demand and use of the model for some decades.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing growth of the biotechnology industry in developing economies in the region.

Key market participants include Envigo Ltd., TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Outbred Hybrid Inbred Knockout Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cryopreservation Rederivation Genetic Testing Breeding Quarantine Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) CRISPR Nuclear Transfer Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Microinjection Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cancer Diabetes Research & Development Academics Cardiovascular Studies Genetic Studies Infectious Diseases Neurological Diseases Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Biotechnology Government Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



