With the increasing number of surgeries and surgical techniques, advanced treatments have led to global demand for blood and the blood components. The need for blood components is significantly growing and contributing to healthcare spending. Apheresis has also recently witnessed a high demand due to an increased number of patients suffering from various ailments related to blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders. Therefore, apheresis technology is used to reduce the number of white cells, until other medications can control them. With the steady increase in the number of patients suffering from these diseases, ailments, and the technical ease of using these devices in the treatment of these diseases, requiring a minimal hospital stay, the global apheresis market is poised to experience growth during the forecast period.



The use of apheresis in clinically ill patients is increasing day by day, and it has been widely used as the primary therapy or as an adjunct to other treatments for various diseases, such as thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, drug toxicities, autoimmune disease, sepsis, and fulminant hepatic failure.



Hematological Disorders is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period



Hematological disorders are found common in low-income countries, and they make a substantial contribution to morbidity and mortality of individuals in these regions. Hence, owing to the increasing burden of hematological incidences and growing applications of apheresis as a treatment method for hematological disorders, the apheresis market for hematological disorders is expected to experience growth in the forecast period.



The recent years brought about a rise in new options of therapeutic apheresis, such as immunoadsorption, double filtration and cytapheresis used in the treatment of both primary and secondary autoimmune renal diseases. Those methods, more selective and safer than the classic TA, are potentially more efficient in the removal of pathogens, thus reducing the intoxication of the patient’s organism.



Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness high growth, owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of several choric diseases. China is found to be one of the largest consumers and manufacturers in the global plasma-derived products market and serves a vast population. Great progress has been made in the Chinese plasma fractionation industry in the past 50 years. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is another critical factor that is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the near future.



The market studied is dominated by a few major players, and currently, the market is well established in many areas and has shown nascent success history. However, its full potential is yet to be determined in the developing regions. With increasing government initiatives, there is an awareness among people, which is further driving the growth of the market studied.



