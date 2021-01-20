London, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation, Accessories), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arms, and Medical Storage Cabinets] and End User [Hospitals, LTC, and Clinics]—Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the medical carts and workstations market is expected to reach $8.77 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical carts and workstations are needed to carry out the various procedures in healthcare facilities smoothly. These carts and workstations maintain all the essential patient information which can be accessed promptly, which improves the quality and effectiveness of patient care. Various types of carts are used for carrying medical instruments as per requirement. Advancements such as smaller footprints, lighter designs, additional battery capacity, and high adjustability have improved the ergonomics. These devices can also be customized easily with scanner holders, printer shelves, external monitors, work surfaces, sanitizer holders, file storage pockets, keyboards & computer accessories, locking wheels, and power status indicators. With the development of electronic health records, mobile computing carts featuring inbuilt software have also been developed. Due to the wide adoption of telehealth services, telemedicine carts that can provide such services have been designed and developed. These carts improve patient care & safety and enhance staff productivity.

High Demand for Medical Carts among Hospitals during the COVID-19 Pandemic Driving Market Growth

Hospitals are in dire need of carts to expedite the workflows and maintain patient safety and care. Medical carts and workstations vendors are helping hospitals cope with the growing number of patients during the pandemic. For instance:

Altus Inc. (U.S.) started producing mobile ventilator carts to ensure that life-saving ventilators can be easily brought to the bedside of critically ill patients. These carts are height adjustable, equipped with heavy-duty casters, and engineered to house a broad range of ventilators. The company produced about 350 ventilator carts in two days, most of which have been purchased by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. According to the company's news, on 2nd June 2020, a large health system in Southeast Michigan needed to quickly acquire equipment to keep up with the rising COVID-19 cases. To meet this requirement, within a week and a half, 125 C3 Clio powered workstations were built, integrated, and deployed by the Altus team. Also, Altus delivered 100 powered medical carts to NYC Hospital amid COVID-19. As per the news published on 29th May 2020, Altus was able to build and deliver these carts to the frontlines of the crisis in New York within five business days.

Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.) manufactured stainless steel case carts in various sizes and weight capacities to allow hospitals to select the best fit for their triage tents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency carts are designed to access life-saving equipment and medication easily during emergency treatment. The lightweight Persolife Emergency Cart allows easy access to vital healthcare supplies used by hospitals. Isolation rooms in the hospitals used utility carts. Carts like the Lakeside Guard Rail Cart and accessories like the Lakeside Trash Bag Kit attached to case carts were found to be useful.

Hence, growth in the demand for medical carts, including ventilator carts, powered carts, emergency carts, and utility carts, was observed during the pandemic.

Key Findings in the Medical Carts and Workstations Market Report

The medical carts and workstations market study present historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027—by product, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product type, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the advanced ergonomic designs, vendors’ focus on developing easy-to-implement technologies, and the healthcare institutions’ need to provide hassle-free care to patients. The emergence of telemedicine/telehealth and increased adoption of these carts during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the market’s growth.

Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals are widely present both in urban as well as rural areas. Hence, people tend to visit them in emergency cases or for treatments and surgeries, which leads to the increased adoption of carts and workstations by hospitals. Carts help carry medicines, medical equipment, computers, storage cabinets, and multiple accessories, making hospitals the largest end-users of medical carts/workstations.

Geographically, North America commanded the global medical carts and workstations market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy access to a range of medical carts & workstations due to a well-established healthcare system, and the presence of many leading players contribute to North America’s dominant position in the market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising investments in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing the number of healthcare facilities, government programs for encouraging increased utilization of EMR and telehealth services, and the initiatives by local vendors for improving the quality of care are the key factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolios and key strategic developments of leading market participants, along with a geographic analysis for the past four years (2017–2020). The medical carts and workstations market has witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in May 2020, Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.) launched the CareFit Pro Medical Cart. The full-featured and customizable medical cart will help caregivers work more comfortably, efficiently, and safely, improving their interaction with patients. Also, in November 2020, Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.) partnered with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) (U.S.). Through this partnership, the company provided XT Automated Dispensing Systems and other technology-enabled services to AHN.

The key players operating in the global medical carts and workstations market are Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare (India), Onyx Healthcare Inc. (Taiwan), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), CompuCaddy (U.S.), GlobalMedia Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries Inc. (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical Ltd (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Melrose Industries PLC, U.K.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations Computer Carts/Workstations Powered Computer Carts Non-powered Computer Carts Telemedicine Carts/Workstations Medication Carts/Workstations Documentation Carts/Workstations Other Carts/Workstations* Mobile Computing Cart/Workstation Accessories

*Other Carts/Workstations Include Pediatric Carts, Ultrasound Carts, Gaming Carts, Fetal Monitoring Carts, and Mammography Carts.



Medical Carts Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Anesthesia Carts Other Carts*

*Other Carts Include Airway Carts, Bedside and Nurse Server Carts, Treatment Carts, Suture Carts, and Phlebotomy Carts.



Wall Mount Workstations Wall Arm Workstations Wall Cabinet Workstations Wall Mount Cart/Workstation Accessories

Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users*

*Other End Users Include Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, and Diagnostic Centers.

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

