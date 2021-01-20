MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics” or the “Company”) announces it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios Logistics is one of the largest logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminal, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit our website: www.navioslogistics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Logistics at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Logistics believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Logistics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Navios Logistics expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Logistics’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

