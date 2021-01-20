Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles): Applications, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanobubbles, a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment and agriculture sectors.
Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron (~50nm to ~700nm) gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles, and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternative and solutions.
Properties include:
There are numerous commercial NB generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales. Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Definition
2.2 Surface nanobubbles
2.3 Bulk nanobubbles
2.4 Properties
2.5 Nanobubble preparation and generation
2.6 Technology limitations
2.7 Applications
3 MARKETS FOR NANOBUBBLES
3.1 Agriculture
3.1.1 Market assessment
3.2 Aquaculture
3.3 Biomedical
3.4 Coolants and cooling towers
3.5 Food and beverage production
3.6 Oil and gas
3.7 Remediation
3.8 Surface cleaning
3.9 Water and wastewater purification
4 NANOBUBBLE/ULTRAFINE BUBBLE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS
5 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
